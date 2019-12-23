Each year, more than a quarter of Illinois high school graduates choose not to go to college.
Of those who enroll at four-year institutions, almost half go out of state.
And while enrollment is booming at the University of Illinois, some of the state’s public universities have seen their numbers decline.
What if every graduating senior had a guaranteed spot at one of the state’s colleges or universities up front?
That’s what the state of Idaho decided to try when it adopted a “direct admissions” system in 2015, automatically admitting all high school students to one of its eight public institutions.
Since then it has seen an 88 percent increase in college applications, a 6.7 percent increase in the state’s college-going rate, and a 3 percent drop in students heading out of state for college, according to UI education Professor Jennifer Delaney, who organized a recent conference on direct admissions at the iHotel.
Idaho — which has fewer students than the city of Chicago — is on a different scale from Illinois. But the idea of direct admissions is intriguing to Delaney and other educators who say it could be a low-cost way to boost college participation, especially for black and Latino students and those in rural areas.
Under direct admissions, students are proactively admitted to college. Typically all students get into open-access institutions, such as community colleges or universities that admit at least 80 percent of applicants. Students who meet certain academic thresholds, based on grade point averages and ACT/SAT scores, get into more selective colleges.
Students receive a letter indicating they have been admitted to a set of colleges and explaining how to claim their spot using a common, free application.
For those who hadn’t considered college at all, “to get a letter that says, ‘You’re college material, and by the way we’ve got a seat for you,’ is life-changing,” Delaney said.
Flipping the script
Traditional admissions systems rely on students having the knowledge and means to work their way through admissions applications and financial aid forms and find a school that fits their abilities, Delaney said. Colleges send admissions officers on recruiting visits but they tend to go to “feeder” high schools, not low-income schools where no one has applied to that college for 10 years, she said.
“This flips the script on that and says, ‘You’re already qualified. You don’t have to fill the form in every time for every school. We already have your data, and you’re already in.’ It’s universal, so it levels the playing field,” she said.
Students can still apply to other schools on their own, “but you’ve already got a sure bet and you know there’s a seat for you somewhere,” she said.
Chuck Staben, president emeritus of the University of Idaho, said the idea grew out of an experiment. He decided to apply to his university to “see how it went, and it was awful. The application was terrible.”
He decided the university had to change its application, but also wondered why it was asking students to submit information that the state already had, such as high school transcripts and ACT/SAT scores.
“All the questions I was filling out are the ones the state board already has on every student at every public high school in Idaho,” he said. “Why am I not just welcomed into higher education based on the credentials that I’ve generated?”
The Idaho experience
Byron Yankey, college and career advising program manager of the Idaho State Board of Education, said the state’s enrollment had been static, with a low-income and heavily rural population and a huge number of families where no one has attended college. Officials wanted to promote the “big idea” that “there really is an option for every student in Idaho after high school,” he said.
“In Idaho the expectation of most students is, ‘I’m not going to go to college.’ What we’d like to do is reset the expectation to, ‘I can go to college, and I should go to college,’” Staben said.
There was little resistance from other universities, though Yankey said the quick implementation had officials scrambling to get information out to students and parents the first year. Since then it’s drawn “huge support” from families, communities, high schools and universities, he said.
“We initially brought in about the same number of students, but more Idaho students stayed in Idaho,” Staben said, particularly those who live near the Utah border.
The state also instituted a free college application for all state schools called “Apply Idaho.”
The direct admissions program includes only public colleges and universities, but two private schools have since joined the Apply Idaho application and have seen significant enrollment increases, Yankey said.
It’s too early to say what the long-term impact might be in terms of graduation rates, he said.
Would it work here?
Delaney, who was recently appointed to the Illinois Board of Higher Education, thinks direct admissions is feasible in Illinois, but “we’ve got more challenges than they do in Idaho.”
“The magnitude is different. But that’s part of why it’s so exciting to think about,” she said.
One issue is that Illinois’ system for collecting longitudinal data about students isn’t as robust as the one in Idaho, she said.
Idaho was in some ways a perfect test bed, Staben said, with relatively few colleges and universities and the country’s only unified K-20 board of education (kindergarten through graduate school). Illinois has two separate boards governing K-12 and higher education.
In Idaho, every student gets into all community colleges plus two of the four-year institutions, and those who have roughly a 3.0 GPA or better are admitted to more selective schools as well. Any plan in Illinois would likely have to include more tiers of acceptance, given the wide range of universities and admission requirements, Delaney said.
Another wrinkle: the UI admits students into particular colleges, not to the campus as a whole, and some colleges are much more selective than others. Idaho’s program admits students into universities generally, and students can then apply for specific programs.
But Staben thinks some elements could work in Illinois.
“These aren’t impossible things. This was inspiring to students, it was inspiring to our state board. It reminds us of our mission. And it costs almost nothing,” he said.
While the UI’s highly rated Urbana campus already turns away thousands of students each year, direct admissions might be a way to increase diversity in the student body, Delaney said.
“People who didn’t ever think they could go to the Urbana campus get a letter that says, ‘Hey, you’re in.’ And that’s amazing potential for changing people’s lives,” she said.
Direct admissions could be an enormous help to schools with falling enrollment, such as Governors State, Chicago State, Western and other regional universities, Delaney and Staben said.
Illinois’ high school population is declining, and it has a slightly below-average progression to college compared to other states, which typically hurts a state’s economy, said Staben, a UI graduate who grew up in Waukegan.
Legislative action
State Sen. Pat McGuire, D-Joliet, chair of the Senate Higher Education Committee, hopes the state looks into the idea.
“Imagine if you’re a student on the east side of Joliet who never heard of Eastern Illinois University and you get a letter saying that if you apply you will be accepted. That would have a powerful effect on a student,” he said.
He also thinks it could help stem the exodus of Illinois college students to other states, a problem that McGuire and state Sen. Chapin Rose, R-Mahomet, have worked to address through the bipartisan Higher Education Working Group. Their efforts created the Aim High merit-based scholarship program and guaranteed renewal of Monetary Award Program grants.
McGuire recalled a presentation by state universities last year about their biggest competitors in recruiting students. For the UI it was mostly other Big Ten schools. But for Northern, Governor’s State and others, the biggest competition was “nowhere” — students who are accepted but never show up at any college.
“There was a bipartisan jaw-dropping,” he said.
An estimated 5 to 10 percent of Illinois high school graduates qualify for college but never apply, either because no one in their family went to college or they get “sticker shock,” Rose said.
He introduced a bill in 2018 to give any high school student in the state with at least a 3.0 GPA automatic admission to one Illinois public university. But the State Board of Education balked, saying a provision requiring it to share high school student data with public universities could run afoul of privacy laws. Instead, a task force was created to study how to collect data on students’ college and career interests.
Rose supports the goals of direct admissions, whether it’s the Idaho model or another version, including a common statewide application and more integration among public universities.
“This is about removing barriers,” he said, to help students, fill empty seats at Illinois universities and provide a better-educated state work force.
Educators applauded a new Illinois law approved this year creating a four-year pilot program requiring four regional universities — Western, Eastern, Northern and Southern Illinois — to automatically admit any applicant who graduates in the top 10 percent of their high school class and meets the university’s ACT or SAT criteria and course requirements.
The bill originally applied to all state schools but was later amended to remove the UI, Illinois State, Governors State, Northeastern Illinois and Chicago State. The UI had lobbied against the bill, arguing that top students from some high schools might not be prepared for the advanced curriculum at a top-tier research institution, and that the program could exclude high-achieving students outside the top 10 percent.
‘Not the whole story’
Educators say direct admissions isn’t a panacea. Simply telling students they’re college material isn’t enough; they need support to get financial aid and overcome “equity gaps,” said Emily Goldman of the Partnership for College Completion.
“Increasing applications is good, but it’s not the whole story,” McGuire said.
State funding for public higher education dropped by half, in inflation-adjusted dollars, from 2002 to 2018, Goldman said. Universities raised tuition in response and state financial aid grants haven’t kept pace, leading more students to take out loans or forgo college, she said.
Goldman was part of a college affordability study that found black, Latino and rural students are being priced out of Illinois higher education.
Black college enrollment is at “crisis levels,” declining by 11,700 from 2007 to 2017 despite little change in the African-American high school population, she said. Latino enrollment has increased, mostly at community colleges, but population growth is outpacing bachelor’s degrees in that community by 40 percent.
And many rural students can’t afford a four-year degree — or can’t afford to return to their hometowns to work because of debt, she said.
Still, Idaho’s experience suggests proactive outreach to students through direct admissions can improve “college going” among those populations, Goldman said.
“If you’re in the lower quintile of income in the United States, there’s only about a 10 percent chance you’re going to graduate from college, and a pretty low chance that you’ll go to college,” Staben said. “Talent is pretty universally distributed across income, but opportunity is not.
“So if we can just do a little bit better job of encouraging people,” the numbers will improve, he said. “We need to engage our entire work force to keep the United States strong.”