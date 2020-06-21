What are Spurlock Museum staff members doing while doors are closed and dining room tables serve as impromptu offices? Almost as many kinds of tasks as when we’re all in the museum!
Some are newly necessary, like finding virtual ways to present fresh, engaging and educational content. Other work falls under the well-worn “If I only had two more weeks, I could get this project done” banner. What is most inspiring, though, is that while our to-do lists contain some concentrated, individual work, we’re also making progress on projects that require long-distance team effort. Here are a few examples:
Information, please
The museum has dozens of databases containing information on everything from programs and events to artifacts to the types of bugs that find their way inside the building. Database entries need to be accurate, consistent, up-to-date … and, most of all, there.
The registration section is spending much of the time we are closed “cleaning up” the databases they maintain. One, called the Documentary Multimedia Collection, contains nearly 60,000 digital images recording the history of the museum. To enlist help with the database, registration created the “Name that Person” game. Staff were asked to identify people (and special events) recorded in images that went back to the 1980s.
It brought up so many stories and memories … and frustrated cries of “I know her. What IS her name?!?” With these efforts, we help ensure information that is both accessible and preserved for the future.
Freshening up
Making changes in our galleries began before we closed and will continue over the summer. Our European Gallery is now half artifact displays and half flexible classroom space. This enables us to accommodate larger university classes for sessions with artifacts brought out from storage.
Galleries will see changes that include the artifacts, the interpretive labels and the colors that highlight them. New audio tours will engage audiences who want to explore the museum from a distance, even after we reopen.
Socializing virtually
Like many cultural organizations, the museum is using social media and other technology to keep in touch with its communities. Virtual visitors can learn about the staff’s favorite museums or artifacts, listen to folk tales performed live or join mindful meditation sessions. Oral histories recorded for the exhibit “Blues Dancing and its African American Roots” will be posted soon.
Local teachers and librarians have worked with our educators to debut new online school assignments and Zoom artifact and story programs. (Zoom had to be in here somewhere, right?)
Of course, we are also working to make the museum safe as we prepare for the return of staff and visitors. We hope you will be among them.
We wouldn’t want to finish without announcing two teamwork accomplishments of which we are particularly proud:
— The Spurlock was one of only four museums in the country to receive a 2020 Sustainability Excellence Award from the American Alliance of Museums.
— A new publication, “Sculpted Stories: Selected Works from the Fred Freund Collection,” has been completed and printed.