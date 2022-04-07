CHAMPAIGN — Yinam Cohen’s first visit to campus was packed.
In the span of six hours, Israel’s liaison to the Midwest sat down with the University of Illinois’ chancellor, provost and other top staff, the dean of the Gies of College of Business and numerous students and community members at campus Jewish cultural centers.
Cohen, one of eight consulate generals to Israel, is tasked with strengthening the country’s relations in politics, business and communities across nine U.S. states: Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Michigan, Minnesota, Nebraska, North Dakota, South Dakota and Wisconsin.
The purpose of his Wednesday visit was twofold — to establish connections and discuss partnerships with some of the university’s top staff, and to learn more about the campus climate for the UI’s Jewish population.
“Recently, there have been some very disturbing expressions of antisemitism, and I really want to make sure this campus is a safe space for any student, including Jewish students,” Cohen said.
Cohen referred to antisemitic flyers strewn about campus in small plastic bags last month, and swastikas discovered scrawled in several locations a few years ago.
Cohen’s UI tour began at Chabad Center for Jewish Life, located on Armory Avenue, where he ate lunch with a group of student representatives, some from campus organizations like Illini Students Supporting Israel and the Ukrainian Student Association.
At 2 p.m., Cohen met a lineup of top UI administrators: Chancellor Robert Jones; Provost Andreas Cangellaris; Sean Garrick, vice chancellor for diversity, equity and inclusion; Reitumetse Mabokela, vice provost for international affairs and global strategies; and Sammer Jones, director for global relations, at the Swanlund Administration Building.
Right after, he went to the Business Instructional Facility to meet Gies College Dean Jeffrey Brown and Christine Gozdiziak, assistant dean of international programs.
“We want to create a lot of business opportunities between the private sectors in Israel and Chicago and Illinois in general, but also between the universities,” he said. “I know that the chancellor has a vast experience in agricultural technologies, and Israel excels in that — we come from a place where necessity created the need to invent in such a dry area of the world.”
Finally, he spoke with Illini Hillel staff, UI students and community members to express “support and solidarity with the Jewish students here,” and “discuss the differences between anti-Zionism, antisemitism and legitimate criticism of Israel,” answering questions at the end.
“Many Jewish students who feel very connected to Israel feel unsafe to express that,” Cohen told The News-Gazette. “I know the campus administration is well aware of that and is willing to take steps to guarantee this is a safe place for everybody.”
Before assuming his role as consulate general in Chicago last year, Cohen spent 16 years in different roles across Israel’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs.
His career as a diplomat began in 2007, as deputy chief of mission for Israel in Bogota, Colombia, and he later worked at embassies in Berlin and Madrid.
From 2018 to 2020, he directed Israel’s United Nations Political Affairs Department, before serving as senior policy adviser to former Foreign Minister Gabi Ashkenazi.