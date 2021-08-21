URBANA — University of Illinois freshman Molly Deely of Park Ridge employed a tried-and-true strategy to meet new people in her residence hall: free snacks.
One of the fellow residents who dipped into the box of lollipops at Deely’s door was Aoife Walsh of Chicago, a freshman majoring in psychology.
“She knocked on my door and told me to come by her room, and I found out we’re both Irish because I was the only one who knew how to pronounce her name,” Deely said. (It’s “ee-fuh.”)
Walsh introduced Deely to another Irish resident, and once both of them looped in their roommates, they had a little in-hall crew going.
As Move-In Week wraps up on the UI campus, friendships are again blossoming on the Urbana campus, buoyed by a full list of student activities to participate in.
Walsh and Deely showed up on Friday for the Liberal Arts and Sciences Liftoff, a gathering on the Quad for new students in the UI’s biggest college.
“It’s so go-go; every five minutes, there’s something to do,” Walsh said. “But it’s good because without it, I probably would’ve sat in my dorm and done nothing.”
Students were treated to two-and-a-half hours of outdoor games like cornhole and Spikeball, information tents for the college’s majors, performances from school a capella groups Girls Next Door and The Other Guys, and even a brief Zumba class in the sweltering heat.
Walsh and Deely also attended the New Student Convocation on Friday morning and the Illinois Sights and Sounds event Thursday night.
Yet for a couple of onlooking sophomores who lived through a far-more-restrictive first year, it’s hard not to feel a tinge of envy seeing freshmen fearlessly frolic on the Quad.
“I’m kind of jealous of the freshmen,” said Emily Hough of Petersburg. “It was difficult to meet people last year without accidentally breaking rules. I knocked on people’s doors, but sometimes people would give me weird looks.”
It’s been a hectic week for Hough and her roommate, Rachel Hiltebeitel, who moved in to a Green Street apartment with a far fuller campus; by Friday afternoon, more than 8,300 of the 9,505 University Housing reservations had checked in.
“It’s crazy seeing everyone out here right now,” said Hiltebeitel, who transferred to the UI this fall after a year at Southeast Missouri State University.
She and her roommate are satisfied with the university’s eased COVID-19 rules this year.
“This is kind of optimal,” Hiltebeitel said. “Hopefully the masks will be gone soon if numbers go down, but I think they did a good job of giving people a choice to be vaccinated and making them test if they don’t.”
For Walsh, the mask requirement is an effective bridge to get more comfortable with socializing.
“At the freshman events, there’s so many big crowds, it makes me feel good that I have my vaccine and can wear my mask, and no one minds if you still choose to wear it,” she said.