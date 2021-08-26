CHAMPAIGN — The Illini women’s soccer team will have an extra-large cheering section when it christens its new field today at sparkling Demirjian Park.
Take it from the facility’s namesake.
“I know my whole family is coming,” said lead donor and Decatur business executive Kara Demirjian Huss (Class of ’92). “We keep asking if it’s OK to bring people.”
Demirjian Huss has given motivational speeches to Janet Rayfield’s team before, but today’s 4 p.m. home opener against North Carolina offers the family’s long-awaited first opportunity to engage in person with the Illini since the pandemic began and the stadium was completed.
“I get goosebumps thinking about that,” she said.
It’s been three-and-a-half years since Demirjian Huss and brother Richard joined athletic director Josh Whitman on campus to announce a $7 million lead gift for a complex that would bear the family name.
But as Demirjian Huss will tell you, the donation was “not about putting our name on a building.”
“Yeah, that’s cool; it’s humbling more than anything,” she said. “I go back to the student-athletes, to see their faces and the pride that they had when we first told them the news years ago.”
Last semester, Demirjian Huss got to watch the videotaped reaction of UI soccer, track and cross-country athletes beaming at their new home for the first time.
The park, she said, is all about “connectivity.”
It includes two soccer fields (one for practice, one for games), dual grandstands and a renovated track-and-field complex, which together serve about a quarter of all UI athletes.
There are sports-medicine facilities, home and away locker rooms, coaches’ offices and academic spaces for athletes to “study and compete all in one place.”
And of course, considering the family’s background — Demirjian Huss is founder and president of DCC Marketing and serves as vice president and marketing director for her family’s T/CCI Manufacturing in Decatur — some additions bridge the gap between business and playing ball.
“We find a lot of connectivity between being an entrepreneur and being an athlete,” Demirjian said. “The propensity for hard work, the philosophy that mistakes are opportunities to learn and become more laser-focused, the mindset to always be flexible, the love and thrill for competition, and just always being grateful for those that cheer us along the way.”
Demirjian Huss can attest that athletes transition well into the workforce. It’s something she looks for in applicants.
“They’re driven and motivated, the belly-burning passion they have, those are the types of things we look for in employees,” she said.
The same tenets are echoed in the facility’s donor wall, one of Demirjian Huss’ favorite design details. The entire facility and renovation cost about $27 million to bring to fruition.
Just as the family did for their indoor golf facility, which opened in 2007, the Demirjians had plenty of creative input for the stadium and park, working “hand in hand” with the athletic department and architects to bring their project to life.
“They made us part of the process the entire way through, which was really meaningful for our family,” she said.
The Demirjians envision the space will be used for outside training and travel soccer and track meets, bringing in cash for the broader community.
As much as it’s an investment in athletes, Demirjian Huss said, it’s also a vote of confidence for the coaching staff.
“We just believe in them and what they’re doing and the way they’re leading,” she said of Rayfield, men’s golf coach Mike Small and cross-country and track-and-field coach Mike Turk.
At today’s festivities, several Illini women’s soccer alumni — including Jill Ellis, the inaugural head coach and former coach of the U.S. women’s national team — will be honored during halftime, celebrating the team’s 25th anniversary.