TUSCOLA — Deanna and John Woodard were overjoyed when they got the news where the Illini would be playing their bowl game. Tampa, Fla., where the Illini will play Mississippi State Jan. 2, is just three hours from where their son, Blake, lives in the Jacksonville area.
Blake, a four-year Illini basketball manager who graduated in sports management in 2019, is account manager, ticket sales for the Jacksonville Jaguars.
The Woodards had already planned to visit their son and watch the Jags play their final home game against the Tennessee Titans the weekend of Jan. 8. A Jags’ win could clinch the AFC South Division title.
“He was so excited. He was happy with Tampa,” Deanna Woodard said of their son. “We were all thrilled to be honest.”
Blake has been cheering on the Illini since he was in a baby stroller. He is such an Illini fan, “he wouldn’t apply to another college, only the U of I. When he got accepted you would have thought he won the Lotto.”
The Tuscola residents were in New York, where they watched the Illini basketball team defeat Texas in the Jimmy V Classic, when they got word the football team would be playing in Tampa.
“As soon as we learned where Illinois would be playing, we bought tickets and got airfare,” Deanna said.
The Woodards have been I Fund ticket holders and I Fund members for about 28 years or more — “before we were married, and we’ve been married 26 years,” Deanna said.
“When I met John, he was a big fan,” Deanna said. “He worked for a company that would entertain different doctors (at games), and we went on ourselves and became I Fund members. We’d always buy four tickets. Blake was an only child, and he got to bring a friend.”
Even when the Woodards picked the date for their wedding in 1996, they made sure there were no Illini games scheduled.
But it isn’t just Illinois football that rules the Woodard roost. They are also big fans of the Illini basketball team. Deanna is president of the Illini Rebounders and a member of the Quarterback Club, although her job responsibilities prevent her from attending many luncheons.
They also cheer on Dan Hartleb’s Illini baseball team and are members of the Dugout Club.
John Woodard has one rule: When you go to an Illini football game, you stay to the end, regardless of the score. Deanna bent that rule, however, at the recent lopsided Braggin’ Rights basketball loss to Missouri.
“I left with about two minutes left,” Deanna said. “I said, ‘I’m not walking out with Missouri fans.’”
John said even though he never attended Illinois (he is an Illinois State grad), the Illini were always the team for him, having grown up in Lovington.
“It kind of gets in your blood,” he said. “You grow up as an Illini fan,” and you don’t lose it.
Deanna said her husband takes losses harder than she does. She feels sorry for the players.
“I just want them to win so bad,” she said.
Tommy Devito is the couple’s favorite Illini football player this season after they got to know the family during tailgate events.
“Tommy was great,” she said. “His family is great. He is a very, very good kid.”
As for maybe their favorite football player of all time? John said that might be Rashard Mendenhall, David Williams or Jack Trudeau.
“And we loved Fred Wakefield,” who is also from Tuscola originally. “I know him personally,” John said. “He’s out in Arizona now.”
Deanna also enjoyed watching twins Chase and Sydney Brown and All-American defensive back Devon Witherspoon.
“They all had great years,” Deanna said. “I go to the CU Church, and I see a lot of them there, too.”
This will be the first time bowling for Deanna — for John his second time. He watched the Illini lose to Alabama in the Liberty Bowl in 1982, Bear Bryant’s last game coaching.
“In ‘84 I wanted to go to the Rose Bowl, but I couldn’t make it happen,” he said.
The Woodards think the Illini football program is in good hands and have met coach Bret Bielema several times, including at coach’s shows and the Coaches versus Cancer event at Gordyville. One impressive thing about Bielema, Deanna said: Once he meets you, he remembers your name. A valuable trait when meeting alumni and other fans.
“I tell you, I love his coaching, but I also love what he stands for. I love how he shows his emotions, how he talks about his family and how much he cares for his team.”
She said Bielema helped Tommy Devito a great deal after Devito lost his grandmother.
“He’s a great mentor, a great person. Sometimes it’s hard to get all (those qualities) in one person.”
John agrees: “I think they’re on the right track. I like the coaching staff, especially Coach B. I jut feel like he’s built the foundation.”
Before the game, the Woodards will take in the coach’s show, have signed up for pregame festivities, will meet friends for dinner, and hope to attend the New Year’s Eve parade. The Devitos have also asked them to stop by their Airbnb.
On Jan. 3 they will drive to Jacksonville, where they will stay before the Jags-Titans game.
Family has its privileges.
“We’ve got pretty good seats,” Deanna said. “And we get treated pretty well, too. The last time they let us on the field.”