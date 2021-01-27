Just 1 Question: Who will you be thinking about on International Holocaust Remembrance Day?
On the eve of International Holocaust Remembrance Day, we asked faculty members who are a part of the UI's Program in Jewish Culture and Society: Who will you be thinking about today?
BRETT ASHLEY KAPLAN
Director, Initiative in Holocaust, Genocide, Memory Studies
“By my desk I have three photographs, grouped as a family: my great-grandfather, Rabbi Joseph Leib Kaplan; my grandfather, Saul Kaplan; and my father, Ralph Kaplan. May all their memories be for blessings.
“I think of them on Holocaust Remembrance Day because my great-grandfather, by emigrating to the U.S. and being part of a synagogue in the Squirrel Hill neighborhood of Pittsburgh — where the Tree of Life Synagogue was attacked in 2018 — escaped the fate of his extended family in the small shtetl of Starobin, Russia.
“A single line from the family archivist, who lives in Israel — ‘I know of no European survivors of the Holocaust in our family’ — haunts me as I think of all the paths not taken and where they would have led.”
DANA RABIN
Professor, Program in Jewish Culture and Society
"The first person I think about is Gerda Weissmann Klein. I learned of her when I was in the fifth grade at Akiva School in Nashville, Tennessee. The rabbi there had us read her memoire, 'All But My Life' (1957) ahead of Gerda's visit to our class.
"I had heard about the Holocaust before that time, but Gerda, her story and her storytelling made the tragedy of the historical event more real and more personal.
"Every time I put on a pair of hiking boots, I think of Gerda and how the boots her father insisted she wear in the summer when the Nazis came to take the family away from their home saved her life."
PETER FRITZSCHE
History professor named recently to state’s Holocaust & Genocide Commission
“I think of Auschwitz in January 1945. It was a terribly cold winter, a time when only a few thousand prisoners were in the camp since most had been transported back to the west or ‘hunger marched’ to the west where, if they survived, they were dumped in concentration camps, which is why Americans found Jewish survivors in Buchenwald, Dachau, and Bergen-Belsen where they had not been originally imprisoned.
“Anne Frank, for example, was forced from Auschwitz to Bergen-Belsen in October or November 1944 and she died there of typhus in February 1945.
"I think of Primo Levi, one of the very few of his February 1944 transport from Italy to survive — three or four of 85 or so — and he was among those still in the camp and he witnessed the arrival of the Red Army, something he describes in his memoir ‘Survival in Auschwitz.’”
EUGENE AVRUTIN
Tobor Family Professor of Modern European Jewish History
"I think of my grandmother, Dora Avrutina, who was born in a small town by the name of Tolochyn (Belarus). She managed to survive the war in Kazan, but her mother, father, brother and large extended family all perished.
"When she came back to Tolochyn after the war, she found almost no Jewish survivors."
DARA GOLDMAN
Director, Program in Jewish Culture & Society
"When I was younger, my answer would have been Anne Frank. These days, my thoughts immediately turn to my father-in-law's family, who lived in Germany.
"His mother, a researcher at a local university, was the only one who got out. The rest of the family couldn't believe things were that bad or that anything would happen to them."
BEN ZAVELL
President, Chabad Jewish Student Association
“I think about my family from a small town in Poland with the surname Wortel. Most of the people from that area sadly perished during the Holocaust, including many members of my family.
“However, as my family has come to learn over the last few years, there is a current map of distant relatives living all around the world all stemming from the few common ancestors from the same town in Poland. I think about them the most for a few reasons.
“Firstly, because they are my direct family and it is important to know everyone, even though we are missing names of some family members. The importance of remembering is common in the Jewish tradition as the past most certainly shapes the future.
“Secondly, everyone has a unique story to tell and by simply knowing my family's history, I am able to connect with others and continue the memory of those from the past who did not have the same opportunity as I do to live a full and satisfying life.”