Just Askin' | Architect for UI departments' move?
I’m happy to hear the University of Illinois’ ethnic studies and Gender and Women’s Studies departments are getting a new home. Is an architect on board for the projects yet?
Chicago-based Tilton, Kelly + Ball is consulting with the University of Illinois on the building’s feasibility study, said College of LAS Facilities Director Derek Fultz.
TKB has worked on a number of UI projects in the past, most recently renovating the first floor of the Noyes Laboratory of Chemistry and upgrading elevators and restrooms in the Education Building.
The UI recently approved a feasibility study for a building to hold the departments of Gender and Women’s Studies, African American Studies, Asian American Studies, Latina/Latino Studies and the Program in American Indian Studies.
“We’re at the stage of data gathering with the units involved, gathering opinions on growth trajectories and wish lists,” Fultz said.
“After the feasibility study, we’ll have a better picture of what the building would look like cost-wise and where it would be on campus.”
Fultz estimated the study will finish mid-semester this spring.