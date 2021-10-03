Just Askin' | Illini Union Hotel quarantine spaces
Is the Illini Union Hotel still being reserved for quarantine spaces?
Not anymore, at least not currently, confirmed University of Illinois Public Affairs’ Robin Kaler.
A few weeks prior to the start of fall semester, the UI canceled Illini Union Hotel reservations through Sept. 15, to use dozens of its rooms for students quarantining after exposure to the coronavirus. In all, 26 students ended up using the hotel for quarantine this semester, Kaler said.
The only other campus locations for quarantine and isolation are located in student dorms across campus.
According to UI System data as of Sept. 25, there are 75 isolation spaces and 42 quarantine spots for students on campus.
COVID-19 cases have declined on campus in the last couple weeks. After campus detected 421 cases of COVID-19 in the first two weeks of class, the next two weeks brought 81 new cases on campus. Despite that, Illini Union Hotel Director Becki Salzman didn’t rule out that the hotel may provide quarantine spaces again.
“The Illini Union Hotel is committed to serving the campus and our student body for the duration of the pandemic,” Salzman said. “We have not established a date when we would no longer provide this support.”