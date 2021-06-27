When will the UI’s Siebel Center open for business?
The new Siebel Center will unlock its doors for a “soft launch” on Aug. 1.
The glassy building on Fourth Street next to Huff Hall will officially open for classes when the school year starts, and the grand opening ceremony happens Oct. 8, which the building’s namesake — esteemed alumnus Thomas Siebel — will attend.
In 2016, The Thomas and Stacey Siebel Foundation provided $25 million to establish the new center, which cost about $48 million overall.
The center is “for design,” but not solely for design students. It’s made to be a “campus entity,” where any number of student organizations, courses and members of the community can make use of it, said center Director Rachel Switzky, who earned her bachelor’s and master’s in industrial design from the UI in ‘93 and ‘98.
Seventeen professors have been invited to teach in the building during the fall semester across several different disciplines, including statistics, business, advertising, engineering and more.
Aside from the building’s 3-D printing room and two digital media spaces, there are a handful of side rooms where extracurricular clubs and organizations can hold meetings and hash out project details in a modern workspace.
The “garage space” on the first floor currently holds Illini Solar Car’s latest vehicle, “Brizo.” A UI start-up’s autonomous coffee-making machine, Yummy Future, will make its return in the cafe corner of the building, two years after it first hit campus, Switzky said.
The building itself is about “99 percent” finished, just working through the last technical kinks.
“It’s just so beautiful here, if I do say so myself,” Switzky said. “Our benefactors chose an architect who truly understands light and materials and how that affects your health and wellbeing, and provides an inspiration to a creative process.”