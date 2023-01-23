Just Askin' | What's the word on Altgeld Hall renovations?
What work will we see this semester on Illini Hall and Altgeld Hall?
Site work is slated to begin imminently at Illini Hall ahead of its demolition near the end of the month, Lauren Grenlund of Illinois Capital Development Board said.
You may have noticed the temporary fencing that’s gone up around Illini Hall at 725 Wright St. It’s the first step of a $192 million transformation of two core buildings on the University of Illinois campus.
This semester, Illini Hall will begin to be demolished and rebuilt as a data science center, while Altgeld Hall may see the first steps of its restoration.
“It looks like there will be some work happening in Altgeld in the spring on the exterior of the facility and repairing some stone veneers where it’s needed,” Grenlund said. “Obviously the bell tower will remain intact, but may be structurally reinforced as necessary.”
Altgeld and Illini halls house the UI Departments of Mathematics and Statistics, which have seen steady growth in class and degree enrollment in the last decade.
The completion of Illini Hall into a six-story math and data science hub is expected in 2024. Altgeld’s interior renovations — on its mosaics, murals, woodworks, Mathematics Library and more — are set to start in 2024 and complete by 2026.
“Each phase of the project will be awarded to different vendors,” Grenlund said.
The last time Altgeld got a major renovation was in 1956. The upcoming restoration will replace much of the 125-year-old building’s heating and air conditioning and add two new elevators, according to the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences.
Altgeld, named for Illinois’ 20th governor John Altgeld, is on the National Register of Historic Places, a federal list of buildings and structures deemed worthy of preservation.