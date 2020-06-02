URBANA — Facing $167 million in unexpected costs associated with the coronavirus pandemic this fiscal year, top administrators at the University of Illinois are taking 10-percent pay cuts, faculty won’t receive regular merit-based raises next academic year, and hiring will be limited to critical employees.
Also, Athletic Director Josh Whitman, football coach Lovie Smith and men’s basketball coach Brad Underwood are also voluntarily taking 10 percent pay cuts, which cover six months of the upcoming academic year.
“The 10 percent is based on their annual salaries,” athletics spokesman Kent Brown said, and won’t include end-of-the-year performance incentives.
Smith, the UI’s top-paid employee with an annual salary of $4 million, will lose $200,000. For Underwood, No. 2 on the highest-paid list at $3.4 million, it’s a reduction of $170,000.
For President Tim Killeen, the cut amounts to $41,750; for Chancellor Robert Jones, $33,760; for Whitman, $38,750.
All of the savings will go toward an emergency aid relief fund created to support those students hardest hit financially by the pandemic.
UI System vice presidents and university vice chancellors will also be taking pay cuts, Killeen announced in a mass email Tuesday.
The UI is also asking all units to reduce travel and non-personnel expenses and to slow down or postpone non-vital capital projects.
Killeen said that merit-based pay raises could return “if our financial circumstances turn out to be better than expected.”
“We believe these steps, if implemented diligently, will help us manage the financial shortfall we face without resorting to furloughs or significant layoffs, actions we hope to avoid unless the situation worsens,” Killeen wrote.
He noted that the UI has faced financial challenges before, such as during the 2016-17 state budget impasse.
“Together, we made many hard decisions, but we advanced our missions and thrived amid adversity,” Killeen wrote.
Last month, Chief Financial Officer Avijit Ghosh said the financial hit to the UI System from the pandemic would be at least $167 million this fiscal year.
Nearly $50 million of that comes from adjustments to student fees for housing, dining and other activities, he said.
While the UI received about $63 million in CARES Act funding, half of that went to financial aid for students.
“Unfortunately, that funding will not be enough to cover our costs,” Killeen wrote, referring to the federal relief funding. “The fiscal challenges are likely to deepen in the coming months as the impact of the pandemic continues.”
In a separate mass email, Jones said administrators would host a budget and finance briefing at noon Friday.
He said the impact of the pandemic on the Urbana campus through July is expected to exceed $81 million.
“This estimate is expected to grow as we move through the summer and into the fall,” Jones said. “In particular, we must anticipate and plan for potential tuition losses due to pandemic-imposed restrictions on residential programs, ability of international students to travel and attendance decisions by our returning students.”
In addition to the steps outlined by Killeen, Jones said the Urbana campus would delay strategic planning investments, review hiring processes to ensure positions are critical and pool cash reserves to offset increased costs and reduced revenues.
“We expect many vacant positions to remain open for an extended period,” he said.
While he said the Urbana campus is “beginning to evaluate the possibility of early retirement programs,” Jones said that “furloughs, pay reductions and layoffs, and across-the-board budget cuts are not in our current financial planning and we will employ other mitigation strategies before we consider any such options.”