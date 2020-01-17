Asmussen | Show them the money: Illini assistants get paid Illinois already showed a commitment to football by building the Smith Center. Staff salaries are another important part of the program.

CHICAGO — At 67, Tim Killeen says he has plenty of energy heading into a new four-year stretch as University of Illinois president.

On Thursday, months before Killeen’s five-year anniversary on the job, the UI Board of Trustees approved a contract extension that raises his salary to $835,000, with an annual $100,000 retention bonus to be paid in a lump sum if he reaches the end of his contract in 2024.

“I’ve got a lot of energy and commitment,” Killeen told The News-Gazette following Thursday’s vote of confidence in Chicago. “There’s a lot of forward momentum, and I am committed to continuing that. And I think I’ve got all of the attributes that are needed.”

Since he was hired in 2015, Killeen has been paid a base salary of $600,000, with a $100,000 annual performance bonus that trustees have approved each year.

The new contract doesn’t include a performance bonus, instead including that in his base salary.

When Killeen was hired, his five-year contract also included a retention bonus, but it was later dropped at his request.

“I was beginning, and I felt it was a signal that there would be some compensation component that was associated with my just hanging on, and I didn’t like that sense,” Killeen said Thursday. “I think we’re in a different situation now.

“I’ve been in place for five years. They know what they’ve got. I have the seasoning and the expertise of being in this position.”

Trustees Chairman Don Edwards said it was important for the UI system to have “consistent leadership that is aligned with its board’s goals,” which is now the case.

“For too many years at U of I, we had excessive turnover at the president position, and a lack of clear alignment between the administration and the board,” Edwards said. “Today, across our universities, the alignment in goals between the board, the president, our three chancellors, our provost and our athletic directors is, I believe, the strongest we have had in decades.”

Also at Thursday’s meeting, trustees unanimously approved a 1.8 percent increase in in-state tuition for freshmen at the Urbana campus, despite multiple board members expressing concern about the cost of college.

The increase ends a five-year freeze, with base tuition for in-state undergraduates increasing by $218 — to $12,254 a year — at the Urbana campus.

The administration sought the increase to help pay for hiring and retaining more faculty.

The UI system plans to hire 500 new professors in over the next five years — in addition to normal retirements and faculty departures — to keep up with rising enrollment.

Over the course of his second contract as president, Killeen said, growing the faculty will be among his top goals.

“The ability to renew the faculty ranks is just an incredible opportunity,” he said. “So if we do that well, that will stand up this institution for decades.”

Killeen said he also wants the UI to offer more opportunities for “lifelong learning” and engagement with alumni.

“There are things we can do in that regard that will be scene-setting and very important for the future,” he said. “That’s not to say we’re going to move away from degrees and the standard pedagogies and so forth. But I think there’s more that we can build out in terms of offerings that will benefit people, alums and the public alike, in terms of gaining new knowledge and new skills and competencies as their professional careers progress.

“Students of the future, when they graduate, are not going to have one job for the rest of their careers. So we want to be in that arena.”

He also wants to continue his focus on innovation and research, citing the Discovery Partners Institute and Illinois Innovation Network as two examples.

“The whole innovation agenda is something that’s a huge opportunity that we’re embracing,” he said.