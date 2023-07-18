Thoughts? Let us know with a Letter to the Editor
URBANA — Sixteen years after the University of Illinois officially ended the use of Chief Illiniwek and three years after the faculty Senate approved suggestions from a student group formed to promote a new symbol, the Kingfisher Task Force is set to present its arguments Thursday to the UI Board of Trustees.
Evan Lemberger, a rising senior majoring in civil and environmental engineering, will represent the student organization in presenting its work and the endorsements it has gained from various other groups on campus.
Lemberger got involved in the task force while taking Introduction to American Indian Studies. The class watched a documentary by filmmaker and Professor Emeritus Jay Rosenstein titled “In Whose Honor?” that discusses the use of Native Americans as sports mascots.
“I realized that this is an issue that I need to think about,” Lemberger said.
After joining the Kingfisher Task Force, Lemberger became one of the main people working on creating a physical kingfisher mascot costume, which he said will help create a symbol beyond the merchandise and art the group had been sharing.
“They were missing the centerpiece of it all,” Lemberger said.
The group shared its proposal for a costume design in April with updates in the months since then.
The body is done, and Lemberger said the final parts (including the head) should be finished by the time classes start in August.
He’ll be sharing some photos of the costume alongside other materials at Thursday’s trustees meeting.
“What we would like the board of trustees to do is release a public recommendation to search for a new mascot,” Lemberger said.
The task force would prefer the kingfisher be included in the recommendation and will suggest a timeline of around two years for the process of finding and approving a new mascot.
Lemberger said the group has been discouraged from speaking to trustees in the past because of an impression that the board would not budge on the issue. But the group is hopeful that turnover on the board over the last couple years will make it more interested in listening to the proposals.
Reception on campus has been positive, Lemberger said.
A question on the 2020 Illinois Student Government ballot confirmed support of the kingfisher among voters, and Lemberger said the student organizations the task force has interacted with since he became a member have been supportive, too.
The UI does not currently have any plans to put a mascot in place and is still using the “Fighting Illini” moniker for athletics.
Associate Chancellor Robin Kaler confirmed that as of last August, there has been no change in the status of a mascot.