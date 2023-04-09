CHAMPAIGN — When she walked into the Virginia Theatre in downtown Champaign two weeks ago with 10 University of Illinois theater production students, Terri Ciofalo felt right at home as they began the process of setting up the first of two Krannert Center shows to take place there.
It didn’t matter that Krannert Center for the Performing Arts’ production manager had never worked on a show at the venue. As a touring stage manager in New York City for 15 years before she arrived at the UI in 2007, she knew exactly what to do when she entered an unfamiliar venue.
“I really knew what to do in that space,” she said, “but then you bring all of these theater students with you, and you’re like, ‘How do I help them have that experience and center it around their learning?’”
For students performing and producing the shows via the Illinois Dance and Lyric Theatre departments, this is a unique experience.
Normally, students produce and perform all of their shows in the confines of Krannert Center, complete with a floor entirely devoted to production with entrances to all five stages.
But when plans were made to make major upgrades to one of those theaters — the Colwell Playhouse, putting it out of commission for all of 2023 — Krannert leadership quickly arranged to take two of its shows to downtown Champaign.
The first show, ‘Dance at Illinois Downtown,’ took place two weekends ago, while the Lyric Theatre production of ‘City of Angels’ runs Thursday to Saturday.
The 102-year-old venue has plenty to offer in terms of its 1,463 seats, which more than doubles the Colwell Playhouse’s capacity, along with its ornate-style, typical of theaters built during the early 1920s, the end of the era of Vaudeville shows.
It lacks the scene shop, costume shop, large dressing rooms and ample space on the stage wings that the students are used to, though. The stage is also far shallower and wider than Krannert’s theaters.
“The Virginia Theatre is very much a presenting house, not a production facility,” theater director Steven Bentz said. “It doesn’t have a scene shop, a costume shop, a wardrobe shop. It’s basically a stage and a bunch of seats. Opulent. Beautiful. Wonderful to be in, but it’s not a production facility, so it’s always been a space where shows came in more or less ready to go on.”
Learning experience
For Ciofalo and her colleagues, those limitations offered a chance to teach students what it might be like to work on a touring show with union rules that limit the amount of time workers can be present at the theater. Many of her students, after all, will work in a union shop like she did.
“It was a great opportunity from a technical point of view, to teach our students to work in a space they weren’t familiar with or comfortable with,” Ciofalo said. “How to plan things they don’t typically address — like trucking, or how to put together a schedule within union guidelines, or how to work with gear that isn’t your own and you haven’t been working with for the last two to three years.”
For the performers, Dance at Illinois head Sara Hook said, the biggest difference is the theater’s “vibe,” complete with a marquee out front and an atmosphere built around showing movies, dance performances and variety shows, along with “legitimate theater,” as traditional plays were known at the time.
“I was teasing the dancers, because I think they all felt like movie stars because there’s an actual marquee that said, ‘Dance at Illinois Downtown,’” Hook said. “A lot of them were taking pictures of the marquee and posting them on social media, and there’s popcorn and other concessions that give it a vibe that’s a little less formal maybe. But I think they were also really excited to perform because in the playhouse, there’s no balcony. They were excited to be in a theater that had a balcony and had all of those ornate fixtures around.”
Behind the scenes
When Lyric Theatre performers take the stage for “City of Angels” this week, they won’t simply feel like movie stars; they’ll be playing them.
The 1989 musical, which is set in the 1940s, centers around a writer’s struggle to turn his novel into a movie while maintaining the integrity of the story. The show toggles between the writer’s story and the movie he is trying to make. The movie scenes are lit to look as if they’re black and white and take on the style of the film-noir genre.
Stage Director Sarah Wigley and her Lyric Theatre colleagues chose the show from a short list specifically because it would fit well at their temporary downtown home.
For one, the theater was built with the plan of showing movies, complete with a pipe organ that would add sound to silent films. The show also has a minimalist set compared to other options. And because the theater only has minimal space in its orchestra pit, much of which is taken up by the pipe organ, they needed a show where the musicians can be onstage. With a play depicting a film, the jazz band fits in seamlessly, at times even breaking the fourth wall and interacting with the performers.
When she was researching the play, Wigley found one piece of symmetry that shocked her. The show debuted in 1989 on Broadway at New York City’s Virginia Theatre, which was designed by the same architect, Kenneth Franzheim, who designed Champaign’s Virginia Theatre.
“I was like, ‘Oh, my gosh, you’re kidding me,’” Wigley said. “‘This is a sign that this is what we should do.’”
Outreach effort
The shows aren’t just a way to expose their students to a new venue. They also expose a different audience to Krannert performances. For Hook, that part of the equation worked out as well as she could have imagined as she sat in a sold-out theater for the final dance performance two weekends ago.
“It was fantastic,” she said. “The audience was so engaged. They were whooping and hollering. During each curtain call, some people were standing up to give an ovation. They were laughing in all the right places. They were really, really into it.
“It made them feel excited to be downtown,” she added, “and I was excited about the possibility of advocating and nurturing a new audience, maybe some people who don’t normally go to the Krannert Center but do go to the Virginia, and maybe we have made fans out of them and they will come back to our shows in the future.”