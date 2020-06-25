URBANA — For the second time, a judge has dismissed the lawsuit filed by the estate of Yingying Zhang against two social workers at the University of Illinois Counseling Center.
After a judge dismissed in December a similar federal lawsuit, it was refiled in January in state court and the UI again moved to have it dismissed.
The family of the slain visiting Chinese scholar has argued that the social workers should have done more when Brendt Christensen, who was later convicted of murdering Ms. Zhang, told them three months before her death about his fascination with serial killers and that he’d purchased and returned items to move and dispose of a body.
“What happened to Zhang is unconscionable,” Judge Jason Bohm wrote Wednesday. “But (Thomas) Miebach and (Jennifer) Maupin cannot be said to have caused, or in any legal sense contributed to, her death.”
He said that social workers only owe a “duty of care” to their patients, not third parties, and he concluded that what Christensen told the social workers wasn’t a specific threat.
“To be sure, Christensen made disturbingly ugly comments to Miebach and Maupin,” Bohm wrote. However, “the law cannot impose upon mental health professionals a duty to break their patient’s confidence simply because what the patient reveals is revolting.
“Instead, there must be a specific threat. Christensen’s ‘analytical’ thinking about murder does not qualify as such.”
Bohm also said that while Christensen’s statements to the social workers were “deeply troubling,” they weren’t made toward a “reasonably identifiable victim.”
“There was nothing in Christensen’s comments that would allow anyone, in March, to reasonably identify Zhang as his victim,” Bohm wrote.
He said that when Christensen met with the social workers in March 2017, “only with ‘surmise or conjecture’ could one conclude that the treatment provided by Miebach and Maupin was a ‘substantial factor’ in Zhang’s death.”
“We continue to grieve with Ms. Zhang’s family and loved ones over her death, and we stand by our social workers, their professionalism and their commitment to the health and safety of our students,” UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler said.
The original federal lawsuit was filed last June, just before Christensen’s criminal trial was set to begin.
After a lengthy trial, he was found guilty of the June 2017 kidnapping and killing of Ms. Zhang and sentenced to life in prison.
While a UI graduate student, he had visited the counseling center on March 21, 2017, after previously being treated for depression and sleep issues at the McKinley Health Center.
He told an intern at the counseling center that he “had thoughts of committing a murder,” according to the intern’s notes, which went on to say: “He explained that he had taken steps to put a plan in place by purchasing some items but had returned them.”
The intern requested that Christensen get a “consult” with someone else, and Christensen returned to the counseling center nine days later.
On March 30, 2017, he met with Maupin and Miebach, the counselors named in the lawsuit who both testified during his trial.
Christensen talked about murder in an analytical fashion as a fantasy of his, Miebach said, but when asked if he might act on those fantasies, Christensen said he wouldn’t.
When asked specifically if he had a particular target in mind, Christensen said he didn’t, Miebach testified.
Christensen was scheduled for another appointment with Miebach in early April and also was referred to Rosecrance, a substance-abuse facility in Champaign that has psychiatrists available.
He apparently never went to Rosecrance but may have showed up for his next appointment at the counseling center.
In their original lawsuit, Ms. Zhang’s family argued that the social workers “negligently encouraged” Christensen by not doing more to discourage his homicidal thoughts, such as by placing him in immediate and long-term care.