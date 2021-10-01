DANVILLE — When Sybil Mervis helped close the doors of Congregation Anshe Knesset Israel’s synagogue in 2012, she left with boxes and boxes of papers, which she stored in a warehouse.
Those papers, belonging to Danville’s oldest Jewish congregation, held a rich history. One worthy of recording.
“Finally, I thought, ‘I’m getting older, I better deal with this,’” Mervis said.
Nine years later, the University of Illinois is naming a new archive in its library after her.
Those papers and a growing collection of Jewish records, artifacts and oral histories from the area will become The Central Illinois Jewish Communities Archives/Mervis Archives in the University of Illinois Library’s Illinois History and Lincoln Collections.
Mervis, who studied journalism, has written extensively on the history of Danville’s Jewish presence through the 1990s. She and her late husband, Lou Mervis, a businessman born and raised in Danville, have made significant contributions to their town’s Jewish community.
As she tells it, Jewish immigrants who came first from Germany, then Eastern Europe, settled in a belt of Illinois towns from Danville to Quincy in the early 20th century.
There was a Jewish mayor in Danville, even a Jewish federal judge appointed by President Harry Truman, along with a list of business leaders and figures that Mervis easily recalls.
“And they’re all gone, for the most part, and I’m 86, so there’s almost no one left to tell that history,” Mervis said. “I felt very strongly that there must be a record that a Jewish community lived in Danville, Illinois, and contributed to the community.”
Since that conviction struck, her project has grown larger than she ever thought possible. Mervis looped in Illini Hillel Director Erez Cohen, who helped onboard Professor Dara Goldman, director of the University of Illinois’ Program in Jewish Culture and Society.
“Talking to Sybil, we got the sense that a lot of the central Illinois Jewish communities are seeing declining numbers,” Cohen said. “If we can create a model for them to preserve the history, maybe this could be a major project.”
Goldman helped alert the University Library. In three months, the group helped raise $75,000 to pay for a graduate student assistant in library science to collect and sort the archives as they grew for the next three years, Mervis said.
The work has already begun; initial submissions in the archives could become available to researchers by late 2022.
Last year, Goldman helped organized a class where students collected oral histories of Jewish community members in Danville. Students conducted a handful of interviews last semester and will continue the work in spring 2022.
“When history is being documented, it is often generations down the line, and here we have people who are old enough to remember the documents that exist,” Cohen said.
When two or more can cross-check on an artifact, event or person, it’s a “treasure trove” for historians, Cohen said.
After spreading the word of the historical project, friends and families have reached out to Mervis with additional scrapbooks, letters and other items. Mervis herself still has several boxes to share this winter.
“The library doesn’t realize how much I still have,” she said.
Since she began spreading the word, she’s received interest from academic researchers, even the Library of Congress.
Individuals and congregations across central Illinois, from Mattoon, Quincy, Decatur, even Springfield and beyond, are welcome to inquire about submitting material for the archives.
The UI Library will post instructions in the coming days of material that’s worthy of submission for the Mervis Archives, Cohen said.
“This is truly the result of a beautiful joint venture between local leaders and the university and Hillel and really been a show of how working together can make a difference,” he said.