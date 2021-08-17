CHAMPAIGN — Of all the bizarre pandemic moments for Illini athletics last year, none were more surreal for Cassie Arner than pumping fan noise into an empty Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center.
Months of the senior associate athletics director and her skeleton crew blasting artificial “yays” and “awws” in the arenas appear to be over.
This year’s Illinois sporting events are back at full capacity, and outdoor tailgate hub Grange Grove has a full lineup of musical entertainment for the fall football schedule.
The acts include:
- Aug. 28 vs. Nebraska (season opener): Nashville, Tenn., country star Garrett Biggs.
- Sept. 4 vs. Texas-San Antonio: Danville soul group The Dalton Halls Band.
- Sept. 17 vs. Maryland: Champaign band Decadents.
- Oct. 2 vs. Charlotte: Champaign talents The Band Michell.
- Oct. 9 vs. Wisconsin (homecoming): Champaign stalwarts The Brat Pack.
- Oct. 30 vs. Rutgers: Champaign act 90’s Daughter.
- Nov. 27 vs. Northwestern: C-U-based DJ Silkee.
Arner said all of the acts were booked with the help of local hairstylist and music promoter Rod Sickler, who started lining them up in May and got the full go-ahead once Gov. J.B. Pritzker announced the state’s reopening in mid-June.
The fall schedule was finalized last week.
“What Sickler heard from a lot of people he works with is that they’re really excited to get back out there,” Arner said. “It’s been a rough year for a lot of musical entertainers. With Grange Grove being an outdoor venue, we’ll have a good separation between the stage and fans, where most folks will be enjoying the music from tailgate tents.”
The weekly “Kids Zone” — with inflatables, face painting, balloon art and science activities from the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology — will return.
So will the Varsity Autograph Tent featuring former Illini, including the 2001 Big Ten championship football team Aug. 28 and the 2011 NCAA runner-up volleyball team Sept. 4.
The UI’s 2020 Hall of Fame class will give autographs on Sept. 17, a day before their official induction.
Pregame radio shows — from the Busey Bank Illini Sports Network and WDWS 1400-AM — will be back broadcasting live in the space, as well.
Planning is ongoing for external athletics events in the winter and spring seasons, the latter of which has outdoor sports like baseball and softball that make COVID-19 precautions a little easier to work with.
“I’m just excited to be back,” Arner said. “It’s been incredibly surreal for many of us in athletics, especially those who are fan-facing, since we didn’t have that interaction for 15 months.”
For Arner, a bustling Grange Grove is a sign that the spirit of Illini athletics is finally returning.
“Knowing our student-athletes feed off the crowd atmosphere and energy, it’s been a really odd year for us,” she said. “To have it back in some form, even if we have to be masked sometimes, is still so encouraging.”