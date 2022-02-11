CHAMPAIGN — In the Carle world, Dr. Uretz Oliphant is a man of firsts.
In 2001, he performed the first gastric-bypass surgery in Carle Foundation Hospital’s history. He was also the first Carle employee to receive a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, on Dec. 17, 2020.
And he was the University of Illinois Board of Trustees’ first choice to lead the Carle Illinois College of Medicine as interim dean after the retirement of its first dean, King Li. Oliphant began his new role on Jan. 1.
The 30-year Carle surgeon and clinical instructor at the medical school will lead the school for 12 months. He’s cutting back on his clinical work to help fulfill the duties of his new position.
He’s still meeting with the college’s top leadership, trying to find out all the crucial details of the institution he has taken the reins of. Educating the next generation of doctors is Oliphant’s primary professional pursuit in the twilight of his medical career.
“It’s paying it forward or paying it back, one of the two,” Oliphant said. “Someone took their time to teach me how to be a doctor, and we need to teach others how to take our place. Because I’m going to be retired soon, and who’s going to do what I do?”
This year has new firsts in store for the dean and his college. He’ll oversee the medical school’s first full accreditation visit and the sendoff of its first graduating class, whom Oliphant helped select from thousands of applications when he chaired the admissions committee in 2018.
His resume evokes a fitting match for the college’s engineering- and innovation-based curriculum. The bariatric surgeries Oliphant and Carle are commended for were once performed with handheld instruments. Today, they’re often executed with the help of minimally invasive laparoscopic robots.
At the medical school, Oliphant is dedicated to the idea of creating “physician innovators”: medical practitioners who can identify patients’ problems and solve them with creativity and technological know-how.
“The way it goes right now, there is a problem a physician identifies,” Oliphant said. “What they have to do is go to a company and say ‘I am seeing this problem.’ And the company will go to their engineers, give them that problem, and their engineers will develop something to address it.”
The hope and premise of the college is that physician innovators will be able to speed the engineering process or cut out the middleman entirely.
The 23 members of the medical school’s Class of 2022 have been working on their year-end capstone projects, the culmination of their college education. Projects the college has publicized include a bionic knee brace to assist movement for those with cerebral palsy, and a seizure-monitoring baseball cap.
“It’s amazing — we weren’t wrong about the creativity when we picked these students,” Oliphant said. “They have that instinct to innovate, and the interesting thing is to see them grow from college students to doctors.”
The dean has seen firsthand how technological innovations can lead to better patient outcomes. The bariatric surgeries Oliphant performs once had a recovery time of five days. With the advancements in laparoscopic care, more and more are leaving after one night at the hospital, he said.
Graduates may lean into the medical field or head into the private sector.
“They may do startups, they may decide to stay on the innovation side and not practice medicine, or practice medicine and innovation all at the same time,” Oliphant said. “That’s what we would consider a success: Our alumni out there inventing and starting companies and becoming innovators. That means we’ve done a good job.”
Now comes the evaluation. What will alumni do, and where will they go? Will any Nobel prizes come their way?
“That’s how we’ve got to grade ourselves,” he said. “We don’t have anything yet to measure the success of our curriculum.”
As for accreditation — the official quality-check process for medical schools — the Urbana school is conducting a self-study before the in-person visitation from the Liaison Committee on Medical Education, currently scheduled for Oct. 16-19. The committee will visit and verify all the details in the school’s application.
“What they want to know is are we producing a good product, right? They’re accrediting the medical-school part of it,” he said. “They want to know that we are producing a good physician, a qualified one.”
The validity of the engineering dual curriculum won’t be up for review.
For Oliphant, who said he’s been through “at least four accreditations” by his count, “everything looks good to me.”
Oliphant earned his bachelor’s from Boston University and his medical degree from the University of Minnesota in 1983.
The bariatric surgeon’s favorite campus grub spot is Potbelly Sandwich Shop on Green Street, after Salad Meister closed in 2019.
Off the clock, Oliphant is a family man. He has three kids, two who live nearby, and four grandchildren.
His wife and daughter are both nurses, and his sons both work in STEM fields as well.
“No doctors, though,” Oliphant said. “Maybe they saw how hard I worked and it scared them away.”