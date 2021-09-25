URBANA — A 23-year University of Illinois crop sciences faculty member will fill in as interim dean for the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences, pending approval by the board of trustees.
Professor Germán Bollero will succeed five-year ACES Dean Kim Kidwell, who has accepted a new position within the UI’s senior leadership.
“Thanks to his seasoned experience in various leadership roles and a strong record of dedicated service to ACES, Professor Bollero will provide the stability and the leadership to allow the college to continue moving forward during this transition,” Provost Andreas Cangellaris wrote in an emailed announcement.
Bollero was selected for the position after internal consultation with the ACES Executive Committee, senior academic leaders and ACES faculty.
Bollero began as associate dean for research at ACES and director of the Illinois Agricultural Experiment Station in January 2018. He’d served as head of the crop-sciences department since December 2009.
He’s been in and around the department of ACES for nearly 30 years. After getting his bachelor’s in agronomy at the National University of Rosario in Argentina, Bollero earned his master’s and doctorate degrees in the subject from the UI in 1993 and 1994, respectively.
Bollero is internationally recognized for his scholarly work in biometry and cropping systems. He’s been named to Illinois’ “List of Teachers Ranked as Excellent by Their Students” 27 times.
“The excellence of his scholarship, his commitment to the convergent research culture of Illinois and the respect he has earned across our entire campus made him a clear choice to serve in this critical role,” Cangellaris said.
The provost anticipates launching a national search for the college’s permanent dean later this semester.
Kidwell, the first woman to lead the college, was confirmed as the inaugural associate chancellor for strategic partners and initiatives at Thursday’s board of trustees meeting.
“I want to thank Dean Kidwell for her leadership of ACES and to particularly recognize her for her efforts in helping the ACES faculty, staff and students navigate the unprecedented challenges COVID-19 has brought with it,” Cangellaris said.
Bollero’s new designation will be up for confirmation at the Nov. 18 trustees meeting.
“I am constantly inspired by the extraordinary quality and commitment of the ACES faculty, staff, and students that make up the foundation of this great college,” Bollero told the College of ACES. “I am thrilled to work collectively with the ACES family in defining the future of research, teaching, and extension for food, agriculture, natural resources, and healthy communities.”