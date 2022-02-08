CHAMPAIGN — University of Illinois senior Miguel Valencia turned his apartment shower knob to “hot” last Thursday, and ice-cold water spat out.
No matter how long Valencia or his roommates left it on, the water seemed to stay “absolutely freezing.” Valencia emailed the property manager, then he and his two roommates went home for the weekend to try to wait the issue out.
When they returned Sunday, the water was still frigid. To stay clean, they’ve resorted to washing with water heated from their electric kettle.
“I fill it up, let it heat for a minute or two until it’s not too hot and then go in the shower and pour it all over myself,” Valencia said. “It’s been terrible, having to step out several times drenched in soap.”
And he’s not alone. Student tenants at luxury Campustown apartment high-rise Seven07 have been without hot water for almost a week, and some are exploring their legal options.
By accounts from multiple tenants, the showers in the building have stayed cold since Wednesday. The 14-story complex, completed in 2019, is located at 707 S. Fourth St. and contains 219 units with 548 beds.
According to Champaign code-compliance manager Tim Spear, the city met on-site with Seven07’s property management company, Cardinal Management Group, after an influx of tenant requests for inspection.
The group told the city that a boiler part failed Friday, causing the loss of hot water for the entire building. After an inspection from Davis-Houk Mechanical, the management ordered the part, which was not available locally. It was expected to arrive by today or Wednesday and would be installed shortly afterward, Spear said.
“We have a re-inspection scheduled for Wednesday in hopes they have the part, and we can verify if the units have hot water,” Spear said. “We just became aware of it (Monday), so we hope to address it as quickly as possible.”
On Sunday, Seven07 implemented a stop-gap response: It installed a water heater in two showers of the building’s “model unit” apartment, used for tours.
Tenants can sign up to use the temporary showers in 15-minute increments, with cleanings scheduled for 7 a.m., 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each day, according to an email sent to tenants by the Seven07 team. Occupants were asked to spray the shower down with cleaner before and after each use.
“At this time, this is the best alternative solution that could be feasibly implemented given the current circumstance,” the email said.
UI junior Kruthi Challa has been using water heated on her stove to wash since Wednesday.
According to Challa and her roommates, fellow juniors Sreenidhi Vijayaraghavan and Nireeha Yerramsetti, the water on their 12th-floor apartment hasn’t gone above lukewarm in a few months. They first filed a complaint in November.
After the water turned freezing last week and remained so over the weekend, the roommates made a petition on Change.org: “Have Seven07’s management take responsibility for breach of contract,” stating the lack of hot water broke the “implied warranty of habitability.”
It had nearly 350 signatures by Monday night, after being circulated on several online student communities.
The roommates scheduled an appointment with Student Legal Services on campus and hope for some kind of compensation or rent reduction from the managers.
“What makes people so angry about it is we’ve been dealing with it for so long,” Vijayaraghavan said.
On top of the water-heating issues, residents have complained of spotty Wi-Fi in the building this semester. Students said such Wi-Fi interruptions imperiled their Zoom classes, especially during the UI’s all-remote pause last week.
Seven07 encouraged affected residents to contact Pavlov Media, the building’s internet provider.
“We realize this is a difficult situation to be in and we just ask that you be patient a little while longer. There is nothing we want more than to have this problem fixed,” Seven07 said in a Monday email to tenants. “This is a frustrating situation for everyone involved and we do thank you for what patience and understanding you have shown.”
Challa and her roommates each pay $770 a month for their four-bedroom apartment.
On apartmentfinder.com, four-bedroom, two-bathroom apartments at Seven07 are listed at rents of $856 to $972 per month. Two-bedrooms units go for about $1,100 a month, while one-bedroom units are $1,733 a month.
Rent covers “internet, cable, water, electric (up to $30 cap per bed), sewer, trash and recycling, washer and dryer, and access to all of Seven07’s amenities,” according to its website.
Amenities include a fitness center, indoor basketball court, spa, lounge, café and study areas, among others.
Valencia said residents are “trying to take things lightly” in the meantime. “But it’s just ridiculous that it’s happening in the middle of winter," he said.
“I’d like an apology letter, discounts, maybe some money back,” Valencia said. “This should not be happening since they’ve advertised as being luxurious. I don’t think not having hot running water for a week is luxurious.”
Seven07 Apartments did not respond to requests for comment.