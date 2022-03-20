CHAMPAIGN — Spencer Mamer and Hanna Erickson showed up for “Match Day” in style.
As they unfurled the letters that contained their destinations for medical residency, the two University of Illinois College of Medicine at Urbana-Champaign students wore a pink fur coat, a poofy boa and trendy glasses between them.
“We were channeling Taylor Swift from the ‘You Need To Calm Down’ music video,” Mamer said.
“I thought, ‘this is the aesthetic I want to bring into the next phase of my life,’” Erickson said.
On their table sat a bag of Swedish Fish, which Erickson had brought just in case Mamer got his first choice of residency at Swedish Medical Center in Colorado. He did, and the joke paid off.
Emotions were abuzz Friday for medical graduating classes around the country, as thousands opened envelopes that revealed where they would be settling down for their final years of medical training.
It’s more drama than a typical student gets with two months left in the semester.
But at the UI, Match Day 2022 held special significance. It marked a beginning and an end.
At the 77 Club near the top of Memorial Stadium in Champaign, the final, 12-student cohort of the Urbana-Champaign chapter of the UI College of Medicine learned their professional futures.
Three floors below, in the Colonnades Club, the very first graduating class of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine discovered their residency destinations.
“It’s been a slow wind down for us with the establishment of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine,” said Dr. Janet Jokela, regional dean of the UI College of Medicine. “There isn’t enough capacity in our community to have two medical schools, since we both use the hospitals in town.”
But Jokela kept her attention away from that fact. She thanked the many volunteer clinicians who helped educate this class and spoke highly of the final cohort’s camaraderie. And everyone, from both colleges, got a match.
“Our focus all along has been on the students, and making sure that they have a great experience, a great education, a great match,” she said.
Urbana’s College of Medicine was founded in 1971. It’s one of four regional campuses of the UI College of Medicine — the biggest is in Chicago, while the two others are located in Rockford and Peoria.
Urbana’s main draw is its “Medical Scholars” program. Students can obtain both a medical degree and a Ph.D. from a wide variety of disciplines; they graduate as “physician scientists.”
At one point, Urbana’s program had the largest group of M.D./Ph.D. students in the nation who were pursuing doctorates in social sciences and humanities. Anthropology, philosophy and comparative literature are just a few advanced degrees students from the last few classes have earned.
Many students came for that precise reason: to get a medical education paired with the academic rigor of a separate discipline. Like Andrea Palazzolo Ray, who locked up her orthopedic-surgery residency at the Indiana University School of Medicine. She got her Ph.D. in chemistry.
Monday was far more stressful for Palazzolo Ray: that’s when medical students found out whether they’d been matched to a medical residency at all. Securing a residency in her competitive chosen field was a long-running dream, after receiving hands-on experience in local hospitals.
“In college, I shadowed an orthopedic surgeon and liked the fast pace of the OR and watching him think on his feet, make changes and use his hands to repair the human body,” Palazzolo Ray said. Her final decision came in the Carle OR, when the head trauma surgeon said, “Have you seen one of these cases? This one’s yours.”
“I was like, ‘What are you talking about? I’m a lowly medical student,’” Palazzolo Ray recalled. But with the tools in her hands, and the supervising surgeon dictating decisions, “it felt like home.”
The 12 graduates have spent most of the last decade in the same cohort. Together, they’re the last class in the college to do everything, from clerkships to convocation. Each step, Palazzolo Ray said, has felt like a celebration.
“It’s like we’re the spoiled children,” said Richard Sanders, who’s heading to St. Anthony Hospital in Colorado to practice family medicine. “And there’s so much public support; our educations were paid for. That’s a big deal, and we have a public duty in many ways because of that.”
The M.D./Ph.D. students received a fellowship stipend to complete their degrees, leaving them with relatively little debt, Jokela said. Many of the graduates are going into academic careers rather than strictly clinical ones.
The moment is bittersweet for the graduates, who will be working in hospitals all across the country. At Friday’s ceremony, each resident-to-be placed a small photo of themselves on a map to show where they ended up.
“It’s really strange looking up at that map and seeing we’re all going in so many different places,” Erickson said. “We’ve all been together for so long. Nine years is a long time.”
Together, they’ve witnessed the engineering-focused Carle Illinois migrate into their college’s original headquarters at 506 W. Mathews Ave., U, and cohort after cohort of physician scientists take their next step.
But a sense of finality didn’t dampen their spirits. The class closed the event with a bunch of goofy group photos, featuring plastic crowns on their heads.
“It’s kind of nice to celebrate the end together,” Mamer said. “I couldn’t imagine having a better faculty, administrators or student group to usher us out into the world.”