MONTICELLO — Just as other parks and forest preserves are seeing additional use these days due to the pandemic, so is Allerton Park. But hikers and nature lovers don’t generally pay the bills.
The Allerton Park & Retreat Center estate has lost more than $1 million in revenue this year.
Allerton, which employs 18 people,, almost all of them full time, is having to get creative to help offset the loss.
“We’ve been relying heavily on donations,” Mindy Brand, Allerton public engagement coordinator, said. “There have been more resources that Allerton relies on in the community.”
One of those is a matching gift challenge, which will allow individuals to double the amount of their gift. The challenge runs through Dec. 15. A member of Friends of Allerton will match gifts up to $25,000.
Staff has a goal of $50,000 that will support public programs, care of the Formal Gardens, restoration of the natural areas and updates to the mansion at the Allerton estate located in rural Monticello.
“We want to emphasize that these small donations have an impact in general,” Brand said. “This donor realized these small donations are going to make a difference.”
Those interested in contributing and having their gift matched may make a gift online at allerton.illinois.edu or mail a check to 515 Old Timber Road, Monticello, before Dec. 15.
In a normal year, Allerton realizes income from use of the facilities. Brand said the place is a hot spot for a variety of activities.
In a typical year, Allerton will host an average of 40 receptions, 30 additional ceremonies and more than 100 corporate groups. This year that number has dwindled to 11 weddings and seven corporate events.
That doesn’t mean the public isn’t welcome to visit the estate.
“Our experience has been similar to forest preserves,” Brand said. “There wasn’t a lot (for people) to do, so being able to go outside and walk in nature is one of the few available options. It’s actually one of the best options. Nature is good for one’s health.”
Allerton Park and Retreat Center was built by artist and philanthropist Robert Allerton in 1900. Donated to the University of Illinois in 1946, it includes 1,500 acres of woodland and prairie areas, a mansion and reflecting pond, a 10-acre meadow, formal sculpture gardens, hiking trails, a cafe and several lodging facilities.