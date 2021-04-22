MY CAMPUS: 2021 Beckman Vision & Spirit Award winner Martha Gillette
That the news was delivered via Zoom on a Tuesday as MARTHA GILLETTE worked by her lonesome in her kitchen office made it “no less thrilling,” she says now, two months later.
After all, winning an award bearing the name of one of the legends of campus — the 2021 Beckman Vision & Spirit Award — is cause for celebration, pandemic or no pandemic.
“This award from the Beckman leadership recognized our broadly collaborative research as exemplifying the vision of Arnold Beckman,” Gillette says. “It comes with significant funding for research” — $150,000.
On the faculty of the Beckman Institute since its opening, the director of the UI’s Neuroscience Program and professor of cell and developmental biology took us for a virtual, guided tour of some of her favorite places and spaces on and around campus.
Where else I was when I got great news
News with the greatest impact came while I was working in my small lab/office room in Burrill Hall, when I got the call offering me the position I’d interviewed for in Cell & Structural Biology in the College of Medicine. I was on an unfunded visiting position at the time. For me, it meant the doors had opened.
I am still dedicated to fulfilling that promise to the university.
Feels like home
The heart of campus has much more energy and bustle than my hometown of Hooper, Nebraska (pop. 830). My ancestors homesteaded in that area when they immigrated from Germany in the late 1800s.
The drive south on Race Street takes you into country with some relief, corn fields and that magnificent new feed grinder. This resonates with where I grew up, although Nebraska was wilder and less crowded — you know, where the West begins.
Where I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
I take newcomers to the Illini Union for a walk-through to view the remarkable woodwork by artisans of the WPA, and then down the Quad on a sunny afternoon in spring, when students are lounging in the grass, or playing frisbee with their friends and dogs.
Then a stop at Lincoln Hall, visit Lincoln’s bust to rub his shiny nose and then peek into 1000 Lincoln Hall, my favorite lecture hall of all time. Next, we would return north, cross Green Street and stroll across the Boneyard Creek, landscaped in limestone, then on through Grainger Engineering Library, the Beckman Quad and into the amazing Beckman Institute, to view its remarkable exhibits.
I also would take a turn around the Idea Garden on South Lincoln, finishing with a stroll beneath the cherry trees and around the ponds of Japan House.
Where I can’t wait to visit once the pandemic’s over
I am missing visiting Krannert Center for the Performing Arts tremendously, and walking to lunch at Krannert, the Red Herring, Café Bene or Campustown.
Favorite section of a library
If you’ve ever been to The Stacks in the Undergrad Library, you won’t forget it. The whole Main Library is an amazing place, steeped in the history of scholars and marked by footsteps of the multitude of students it has illuminated over the years.
Favorite place without walls
We have an amazing sculpture collection on campus; you only have to walk around to discover it. My favorite, newly discovered, is The Quintessential Engineer, dedicated to women in engineering and really, the STEM disciplines. It resides on the east side of the Holonyak Micro & Nano Technology Labs, near the Beckhenge spire, which is inspirational due to its marking of each solstice and equinox.
Then, there are the remarkable bright-red metal construct of Christiane Martens in the Beckman Courtyard and the fragments of the unfinished Fountain of Creation by Lorado Taft emerging from stone at the back of Foellinger Auditorium.
It’s been too long since I visited them.