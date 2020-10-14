My Campus: Gene Robinson
Debuting today: an occasional feature in which a UI veteran takes us on a guided, virtual tour of meaningful places and spaces on or around campus.
First up: Buffalo-born, Cornell-educated, world-renowned honey bee researcher GENE ROBINSON, whose UI titles include Swanlund Chair in Entomology, director of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology and interim dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences.
My first office
449 Morrill Hall, so far the first and only office I’ve had that enabled me to maintain a glass-walled observation beehive with full bee egress to the outside.
I would never dream of trying that in the stately dean’s office in the gorgeously renovated Lincoln Hall that I’m honored to occupy this year.
Entertainment go-to venue
Krannert Center for the Performing Arts for Ellnora.
A place to unwind
Japan House, taking a walk with my wife, Julia.
First job interview
I gave my job talk in 176 Burrill Hall. I apparently was so focused on doing well that it took me about three years of attending meetings in this room to finally realize that “that was the room.”
For a quick bite
Derald’s food truck for a fish sandwich on Friday, sometimes with one of my children during summer vacation. We miss it.
Spot in the UI’s Bee Research Facility
I was able to design this facility, so I love all parts of it. But I’ll single out the indoor flight chamber, one of the only such facilities in the world that simulates environmental conditions for bees well enough to allow for considerable experimentation during the cold winter months.
Section of a library
The part of the Undergraduate Library sticking up on the other side of the Morrow Plots, seen as part of the beautiful views on the third floor of the Carl R. Woese Institute for Genomic Biology.
Where I got my best piece of professional news
A phone booth — remember those? — to learn that my first National Institutes of Health grant proposal was funded.
A place without walls
The Idea Garden, tended by a group of talented and dedicated Master Gardeners, including my cousin Tony Soskin.
First classroom
A large lecture room in David Kinley Hall, where I taught Animal Behavior.