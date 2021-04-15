Your guide for today’s virtual tour of memorable places and spaces on and off campus: Pakistan-born, Purdue-educated RASHID BASHIR, the UI’s Abel Bill Professor and Dean of the Grainger College of Engineering.
My go-to COVID-19 testing siteMy main site for COVID testing is the State Farm Center. It’s easy, convenient and accessible. I have tested many times and I did show up there on the day when the millionth test was going to be performed.
I did not get to be the millionth one, but I tried.
Where I can’t wait to visit once the pandemic’s over
California. My mom, who is almost 80, lives there. I am planning to go see her very soon. It’s been over a year due to the pandemic.
Where I was when I got great news
While there have been many pieces of good professional news, the best was when I was in the dean’s office in Engineering Hall in spring 2019 and was informed that the Grainger Foundation wanted to make a transformational naming gift to our college.
Another time was when we heard that the board of trustees had approved the formation of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine, the world’s first engineering-based college of medicine.
No place like home
I was born in Pakistan and came to the U.S. when I was 16. That’s another long story for another time.
In the USA, which is my home now, I have lived in Texas, Indiana, California and, for the last 13 years, Illinois. Three of these four places were smaller college towns like Champaign-Urbana. So I have to say that I enjoy university towns more than other settings.
First spot I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
One of my favorites is the Bardeen Quad, named after the two-time Nobel Prize-winning legend and professor of physics and electrical and computer engineering — specifically the spot over the small walkway/bridge at Boneyard Creek where there’s a plaque for Professor Nick Holonyak, who was John Bardeen‘s first graduate student and inventor of the visible LED.
That spot is a must-do part of a tour of campus if I was to be giving one.
For a bite to eat
KoFusion in downtown Champaign is a favorite. On Green, I like to go restaurant hopping across the great ethnic foods.
If very rushed, Panda Express is always a backup. Jimmy John’s was certainly the easiest to-go order.
Where I interviewed for my job
I recall the conference room in the first floor of what’s now known as the Holonyak Micro and Nanotechnology Laboratory, where I gave my seminar while interviewing for the job in 2007.
I also remember going to the Union for lunch but honestly I was a bit nervous so I don’t recall exactly where.
Favorite sports or entertainment venue
Besides watching my son play soccer at Turfs on Oak Street or the corner of Lincoln and Kirby, I enjoy Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center when I get there for games or hosting guests.
Favorite section of a library building
Grainger Library, second-floor large atrium. I also like to go the café on the first floor.
Favorite place without walls
Japan House is wonderful. Alma Mater at the intersection of Green and Wright is also good spot to enjoy.