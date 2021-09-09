My Campus: iSchool Associate Professor Maria Bonn
Academia’s awards season kicks off in four days, with Monday’s release of U.S. News & World Report’s first batch of 2022 best college rankings.
The question on Illini minds: Will any of the departments near the top in 2021 — No. 2 materials science and engineering, No. 2 software engineering, No. 3 accounting — be crowned No. 1?
That’s been the familiar spot for the program iSchool Associate Professor MARIA BONN now proudly oversees — MS in Library and Information Science — in the magazine’s rankings, which are scattered throughout the school year.
A native New Yorker, Bonn earned her degrees out of state — a bachelor’s from the University of Rochester, master’s from Michigan, Ph.D. from Buffalo — but she’s called C-U home since 2013, when she joined the UI’s School of Information Sciences as a senior lecturer.
The Ellnora Guitar Festival fan, whose honor roll also includes the 2020 Library Publishing Coalition Award for Outstanding Scholarship, took us for a virtual tour of some of her favorite spaces and places on and around campus.
Where I was when I got great news
One of my happiest professional moments at Illinois was just this spring when I learned that the program I direct, the MS in Library and Information Science, had again been named, by U.S. News & World Report, the No. 1 program in the country.
It has been No. 1 for many years, but this was the first time on my watch. This year, you know, pandemic, so when I got the news, I was actually perched on the counter of the dressing room of my downtown Champaign condo, reading my mail on my phone and brushing my teeth at the same time.
But in my head, I was in the iSchool building on Daniel Street, sharing high fives with all my amazing colleagues that make this happen.
The first place I’d take a campus newcomer I wanted to impress
I always take visitors from Foellinger to the Union — or the other way around — to show off the grand sweep of campus. Once, as I was showing family from Texas around, we ran into Chancellor (Robert) Jones, and he chatted with us.
That was a nice touch. As if I had arranged it.
Reminds me of home
I grew up in western New York and then spent almost 20 years in Michigan. Both feel like home and both are a lot more, um, rolling than central Illinois.
When I first moved here, I asked a student who was a cross country runner where the team went for hill work, and he pointed me to the one hill in the Arboretum, near Orchard Downs. When I walk or run that, I think about the hills of my youth.
Works for sledding, too. I did a lot more of that in the small town outside of Buffalo where I grew up.
The one spot that should never be messed with, no matter how old it gets
I love the Japan House in the Arboretum and its quiet, Zen, grace.
I hope it sits there quietly among the lovely gardens for a long time to come.
Favorite place to think
I’ve spent a lot of quiet time in the lobby areas of the Krannert Center during the daytime hours.
The midcentury elegance and hushed spaces are great for settling down with my thoughts and my keyboard.
The spot I can’t wait to visit more when pandemic restrictions are no more
Looking forward to spending more time at Allerton. Its Winter Wellness Walk during the holiday season was literally a bright spot in a dark time, but now that it is open to all, I look forward to more long walks amidst the sculptures.
Favorite place for a drink or a bite to eat
As you might guess from some of my answers, I’m an avid walker, and often make the trek from the iSchool to my place in downtown Champaign. If I do this around lunch time, and I just happened to have left my packed lunch on the counter at home, it’s often a hard pause between Sakanaya and Maize.
Sushi roll or shrimp tostada? Shrimp tostada or sushi roll?
Whichever one wins, I always do.