My Campus: UI advertising professor, Dean’s Fellow for Diversity and native Buckeye Jason Chambers
This year marks JASON CHAMBERS‘ 20th on the UI faculty, making him a full-fledged, orange-and-blue-through-and-through Illini.
Well, except for that occasional fall Saturday, when his alma mater comes calling at one of his most beloved spots on campus.
“My favorite sports venue is Memorial Stadium. My alma mater, Ohio State — Go Bucks — plays there, and usually wins, every other year, so it’s a nice chance to see them play without having to go all the way to Columbus,” he says with a laugh. “I root for Illinois in every game — except for that one.”
An associate professor of advertising, author and renowned researcher of the history of African Americans in the advertising industry, Chambers was appointed the College of Media’s first Dean’s Fellow for Diversity prior to this academic year.
He took us for a guided, virtual tour of some of his favorite places and spaces on and around campus.
There’s no place like …
“I’m originally from central Ohio, so I’m a Midwesterner born and raised. So, I think the area of campus that most reminds me of that is the Quad.
"It has the wide-open spaces, trees and foliage that I’m used to from having lived in this region all of my life.”
My favorite place to think
“For the most part, I prefer to think in my office. It’s a nice space and it’s in a fairly quiet part of the building. But since it also has a window, it has a decent view and good lighting.
“In contrast to some other office spaces that I’ve had in my time at Illinois — my first office was a converted closet — I feel fortunate to have the space to stretch out and think.”
My first job interview
“I was on campus for just under three days; interviews were longer back then. So, during that time, I ‘interviewed’ in a number of places: Allerton Park, Gregory Hall, etc. I think the most important part of the interview was my research talk, though, and that took place in Gregory Hall.
“My faculty hosts were quite gracious and I went out to dinner with them each night, but the first place that we went was Radio Maria.”
Where I was when I got great news
“The best piece of professional news I’ve received was when I earned tenure and promotion to associate professor. I was in my office in Gregory Hall when I got the news.
“It was during the workday so I had to have a quiet celebratory shout, but it felt like the end of a long road that I’d started way back as an undergraduate student in 1989.”
Where I led my first class
“My first class was taught in a room on the Engineering Quad. I remember liking the fact that the room was generally newer, but not that it was so far from my office.
"At the time, late summer, it was nice to walk to class, but I knew that winter would be coming and that long walk that was at the time so pleasant would eventually be less so.”
My favorite section of a library
“I love the stairway leading to the second floor of the main library. The wood paneling and old paintings are fabulous and wonderful to walk through.”
First spot I’d take a newcomer I wanted to impress
“That’s an easy one — the Quad at about 1 p.m. on a late spring day. It’s a time when, once we’re past COVID, the space will be packed with students, the flowers will be blooming, and the weather will be great.
“The Quad is a part of campus that typifies Midwestern universities, and if it’s something that people gravitate to, it will communicate to them that they’ve found their professional home.”