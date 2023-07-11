If you wanted to begin a career in NCAA coaching, you might consider being a “volunteer coach.” You’d get on-the-job training and possibly a good reference from a head coach to a paying job.
Joseph Colon, Shannon Ray and Kyle McKinley may have thought along these lines, too, when they agreed to be volunteer coaches at Fresno State, Arizona State and Oklahoma, respectively.
In a recently filed lawsuit for themselves and more than 1,000 Division I volunteer coaches, they highlight what volunteering means.
It means working a “full-time week, weekends, early mornings and late nights” while performing “many, if not all, of the same job duties as the paid coaches working out of the same set of athletic department offices.”
They worked without “health insurance, housing or other benefits, much less an actual salary in exchange for work performed.”
They took these unpaid jobs for their “career aspirations and love of sport which (they) ... bring to their institutions and the student-athletes they coach.”
The NCAA has replied in court, saying that these volunteers failed “to show that they lost money and were injured as a result of NCAA bylaws” because they have not alleged “that the Division I institution they volunteered for would have hired an additional paid coach in the sport they coach if the bylaws did not exist.”
So, who’s right?
I think the volunteer coaches will win — and this will end up costing the NCAA and many D-I schools.
To begin with, consider what’s not in this case — a claim that the NCAA and schools failed to pay employees minimum wages. That matter is under review by a federal appeals court in Philadelphia. In Johnson v. NCAA, college athletes hope they’ll make legal history by dismantling the NCAA’s amateur-athlete model.
They have a good case for a court ruling that ultimately finds that they are employees.
But Colon, Ray and McKinley are suing under a different law, the Sherman Act, an antitrust law which provides for triple damages.
‘Price-fixing agreement’
Their complaint alleges that “the NCAA and its member schools have allowed each school to hire a prescribed number of so-called volunteer coaches and have agreed among themselves to pay him or her nothing. This artificial restraint prevents these unpaid assistant coaches from being paid the fair market value of their worth to the team and university or even wage and hour law minimum wages. It is a price fix, pure and simple.”
They continue by saying: “The NCAA and its member schools reached and enforce this price-fixing agreement in their bylaws.”
My belief that these coaches are likely to win is based on a 1998 court ruling in Law v. NCAA. At that time, the NCAA allowed schools to hire a “restricted earnings coach” for $16,000 a year.
Like Colon, Ray and McKinley, Norman Law agreed to be a restricted earnings coach not because the pay was fair but because he wanted to break into college coaching.
The NCAA argued that the restriction promoted competitive balance.
Hypothetically, Duke basketball would only pay the same as Eastern Kentucky University, but the NCAA’s “balance” argument failed. The trial court found that these coaches were paid less than what a competitive labor market would offer them.
The Law court noted that “many of these positions were filled with seasoned and experienced coaches, not the type of student assistant envisioned by the rule.”
Schools were ordered to pay more than $22 million in damages. This amount, tripled under the Sherman Act, led to a $67 million judgment. Coaches settled for $54.5 million to avoid more litigation.
Much later, Colon worked for free as a wrestling coach from 2017 through 2020 at Fresno State University. Ray worked for free as a track and field coach from 2019 until 2021 at Arizona State University. McKinley worked for free as a track and field coach in 2022.
A similar case was filed in 2022 for volunteer coaches in NCAA baseball. Like the Colon case, Smart v. NCAA alleges that the amount in controversy “exceeds $5,000,000.”
Trouble ahead
In time, a trial court might examine a volunteer coaching contract. The University of Arizona posts its volunteer coaching contract online. It states: “My signature below affirms that I have read the above information and understand my obligations as a volunteer coach. I understand that under NCAA bylaws, I am prohibited from ... receiving any compensation from the athletics department ... (and) teaching private lessons to any prospective student-athlete in the coach’s sport ... or through a permissible local sports club.”
Don’t you think a juror would wonder how a volunteer coach at a major sports program makes a living?
Colon’s lawyers might ask jurors: If the Law decision ruled that $16,000 for NCAA coaches is illegal price-fixing because it’s below market rates, isn’t $0 for NCAA coaches illegal price fixing?
Perhaps the best indicator that the NCAA will lose these cases is reflected in its recent decision to phase out the $0 salary cap in July, a seeming admission that free work is legally questionable.
What employer has the right to designate workers as “volunteers” and not pay them while they work on a contract?
Similarly, in the Johnson case the NCAA uses the label of “amateur” to avoid paying wages to athletes.
Why do the NCAA and D-I schools think they can use these arbitrary labels to avoid paying Medicare taxes and worker’s compensation like other businesses?
Taken together, the Colon, Smart and Johnson cases present the NCAA and schools with the possibility of mounting legal damages that could deepen the financial uncertainty facing college athletic departments.