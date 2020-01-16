CHAMPAIGN — One out of every 6 people who now call Champaign-Urbana home were born in another country, statistics show.
Some are immigrants who could use a hand integrating into American society. Others could benefit from a simple warm welcome to town.
In both cases, that’s where the University YMCA’s New American Welcome Center comes in.
“An analogy often given is when you want something to thrive and grow, and you plant a seed in the ground,” Executive Director Mike Doyle said. “It needs outside resources, sunlight and water. But if the soil isn’t tilled and if it’s rocky and everything, then the plant won’t necessarily grow and thrive.”
For making C-U a receptive place to newcomers, the University Y’s 3-year-old center will be honored with the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Outstanding Achievement Award at Friday’s MLK Countywide Celebration in Urbana.
The award goes to an individual or organization that works for social justice in the spirit of King, “promoting equal rights for all persons, regardless of race, religion, economic status, or physical or mental ability.”
The local welcome center was established with a grant from the University YMCA’s national organization, one of 16 awarded nationwide. It offers services of all kinds — from connections to food assistance to financial help for students, health care and employment, among other things.
Champaign-Urbana was already home to several small organizations geared toward helping immigrants, but Doyle said the welcome center was created to fill a “convening” role.
Stakeholders in six key areas were chosen to be represented on the center’s advisory board: elected officials, the business community, agencies that serve immigrants, faith communities, members and leaders of immigrant communities, and public-sector institutions.
“It’s not just about these small groups being able to do the important work that they do, but getting all the institutions in our community on the same page moving forward in the same way,” he said. “It’s a fairly large board, but it brings all those constituencies together. We’ve been evaluating some of the needs in the community and then initiating new programs as needed.”
Doyle said the community has been positive and receptive since the center’s creation, attributing its successes to the work of staff, volunteers and participating institutions.
“I think it recognizes the growth of the last three years of the center since we’ve set up,” he said. “We just want to make sure everyone has the opportunity to participate fully in the community and thrive and be successful.”