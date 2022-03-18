CHAMPAIGN — The University of Illinois has a new racial-equity goal in its sights.
President Tim Killeen opened his comments at Thursday’s trustees meeting by unveiling a new initiative: Access 2030, with the goal of increasing the number of graduates from underrepresented groups by 50 percent by the end of the decade.
“This will include students from disadvantaged backgrounds — ethnic and racial, rural and urban,” Killeen said. “This will strengthen our bedrock commitment to the public good, and make sure in our state, we are not leaving communities behind.”
The project is still in its infancy, but a few pillars are evident. The UI’s three campuses are working on their own strategies to reach this benchmark, officials said, focusing on college readiness, student retention and graduation.
Think “mentoring, bridge programs and other efforts aimed at dismantling, one by one, the barriers we know many students face,” Killeen said.
According to the UI, enrollment of underrepresented racial and ethnic groups has increased system-wide by more than 68 percent over the last decade. About 29 percent of the UI’s undergraduate students are Black or Hispanic.
Admissions isn’t the metric; “graduation is the goal,” explained Adrienne Nazon, vice president of external relations and communications. “We can’t just get people here.”
Trustees and university officials touched on a number of new appointments, curriculum changes, purchases and global events at their first in-person meeting in Champaign-Urbana since before the pandemic took hold of the U.S. Two years and one week, to be exact.
Here are a few actions trustees approved that affect the Urbana campus:
- Officially appointed Dr. Mark S. Cohen as dean of the Carle Illinois College of Medicine. He’ll take over for interim Dean Dr. Uretz Oliphant on May 16. Oliphant will return to clinical work.
- Separated the four concentrations of the food-science and human nutrition bachelor’s degree into four separate degree programs, effective when current students in the program graduate.
- Eliminated the master of science in plant biotechnology concentration after years of low enrollment.
- Awarded the Trustees’ Distinguished Service Medallion to Dedra Williams, former secretary of the board who began at the UI in 1989, working at the Urbana site of the College of Medicine.
- Updated UI language on the Family and Medical Leave Act and Victims’ Economic Security and Safety Act to match new state standards. UI employees only have to work 1,000 hours in a 12-month period, instead of 1,250, to take unpaid family leave. The second law allows employees to take time off if they’re victims of domestic violence; eligibility was extended to victims of gender violence and crimes of violence.
‘A new normal’
In a meeting that the majority of attendees spent unmasked, UI officials struck a cautiously optimistic tone on the state of the pandemic.
“We know the virus remains a very real concern, but I am buoyed by the progress we have made. We’ve had no student severe illnesses in two years,” Killeen said.
Killeen thanked faculty members for pivoting instructional methods, and pointed out that graduation ceremonies are being planned for an in-person format and that enrollment has grown during the pandemic.
“The omicron wave, at least on campus and in our community, has certainly subsided, for now,” Chancellor Robert Jones said, a trend he said he hopes will be maintained after students return from spring break. All students must test at least once next week as UI classes resume.
“I would like to believe this is the last gasp of the worst of this pandemic, and that the road forward will certainly allow us to transition back to what I’d call a new normal,” he said. “Things will never be the same again.”
Words for Ukraine
Killeen made sure to acknowledge the war in Ukraine before the session let out Thursday morning.
“I know our hearts are heavy as we witness the destruction and disregard for human life that’s out there daily. We at the university extend our deepest sympathy and offer continued support to our university community members in need,” Killeen said. “I want to let the board know that each of our universities is reaching out individually to any affected faculty, staff or students, directly from or connected to affected regions or countries.”
Board Chairman Don Edwards echoed those comments right afterward.
“It’s not our job to moderate, at the University of Illinois, conflicts around the world, but recognizing wrong when it’s in front of us, and recognizing the effect of that on our students, our faculty from these communities, I think is important for the board not to miss this moment,” he said.
The trustees’ final meeting of the school year is set for May 19 in Springfield.