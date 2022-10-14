CHAMPAIGN — Ron and Melody Domanico started discussing the idea of a training center for Illinois wrestling not long after their son, Adam, saw his Illini career cut short by injury.
Three Illinois athletic directors and just more than a decade later, it’s happening. The Domanico family along with Mark and Carol Mestemacher and Doug and Allison Waggoner combined to donate $10 million of a $14 million project that will become that training center for the Illini wrestling program.
The roughly 19,000- square-foot building still has to be approved by the university and the board of trustees. Athletic director Josh Whitman said he expects that process to happen this year, with a plan to break ground in spring 2024 and have the building completed by the end of 2025.
“This project is one we started talking about shortly after I arrived here now almost seven years ago,” Whitman said. “It was a need we identified early on. We knew the places that we were using for wrestling in (Huff Hall) had long passed what we needed and expected in order for our program to take significant steps forward.”
How to address that need became the sticking point. The Domanicos, who met as 16-year-olds at a band camp at Illinois and both graduated from the university, were involved every step of the way. They saw all the different iterations of what the project could be.
One plan involved converting the space vacated by the Illinois football team in the north end of Memorial Stadium. There was also a plan for a standalone training center located in the research park area. A downtown arena utilized by wrestling, volleyball, gymnastics and — at least for a time — a brand-new hockey program was also considered.
“It’s been a long way coming,” Ron Domanico said. “Josh and the team have been with us side-by-side with the same objective. They’ve been pulled in different directions and had different challenges, but they kept the communication open and were honest with us. We hoped for this to be done seven, eight years ago. When they gave the space that they did for this facility, it told us everything. That was the game changer.”
Scrapping plans for adding hockey essentially meant moving away from a combined arena, too. The cost difference between a new arena and a standalone wrestling facility was also a consideration. Not to mention the interest there was in developing the latter.
“What we realized as we continued to study the possibility of a multi-sport facility is multi-sport facilities cost a lot of money,” Whitman said. “What we had was a really ready group of passionate wrestling people. It felt like we reached a point where we didn’t want to continue to wait on the bigger numbers to do something for a larger number of sports knowing we had something for wrestling that could be broken off that stood by itself.”
The wrestling training center won’t be the first of its kind on the Illinois campus. Those kinds of facilities have been completed or renovated for basketball, football, baseball and softball all in the past three years. How the money was raised for the wrestling training center, though, was different.
Whitman targeted those three families purposefully. The Domanicos were already all in, of course. They directed Whitman toward the Mestemachers, who had donated several million dollars to wrestling complexes for both the Edwardsville community and at SIUE.
“Because wrestling has a very loyal, but in someways smaller following than some of our other sports like football or basketball, we knew from the beginning who the families were who we’re going to have to step up in order for us to make this project a reality,” Whitman said. “We approached them collectively. ... It is absolutely a passion project for them. It became evident that was an opportunity for us to develop a collective approach in our fundraising that hasn’t always made sense in our other sports. It was an exciting opportunity and kind of unique.”
Illinois wrestling’s transition from practicing in a building that first opened in 1925 to a state-of-the-art facility next door to its new competitive home at State Farm Center is momentous. Many of the current wrestlers on the team won’t use it during their Illini careers but intend to take advantage of it as they pursue their post-collegiate opportunities in the sport.
“It’s been something we’ve heard a lot about,” Illinois All-American Lucas Byrd said. “It was always a recruiting aspect like, ‘You’re going to get one.’ ... What they showed us, we’re truly going to have the best facility in the country.”
Illinois’ new training center will include an expanded wrestling room with three mats, strength and conditioning and sports medicine spaces, an expanded locker room and offices and meeting rooms for the coaches. That it’s finally happening, though, is what excites two-time NCAA qualifier Danny Braunagel.
“We’re getting a much-needed upgrade, not only to our facility, but to our program as a whole,” Braunagel said. “We have a great legacy of wrestling here and great tradition.”
Legacy and tradition that can be enhanced with the new facility. Second-year coach Mike Poeta, who won a Big Ten title at Illinois as a wrestler, emphasized that potential impact when discussing the new training center.
“There’s four, five teams in the Big Ten every single year that are not only vying for Big Ten titles, they’re vying for national titles,” Poeta said. “This building changes that for us. This building will get us into that conversation sooner than later. The Illinois wrestling program, we’ve always had exceptional wrestlers. We’ve had exceptional recruits that want to be a part of the Illinois wrestling program. We’ve had exceptional coaches.
“Even with all this, nobody could see Illinois wrestling as the beacon. ... With this facility, we are now the beacon. We are the place to be.”