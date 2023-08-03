CHAMPAIGN — In 2010, UI student affairs started a tradition for new students: a massive group photo in Memorial Stadium.
“New students” is a specific term here — anyone starting out on campus is included, not just the freshman class.
That’s why the photo happens at the beginning of the college journey, rather than the end.
“Everyone graduates at different times, whether it’s four years or five or seven,” said Danita Brown Young, vice chancellor for student affairs.
“This marks the start of their student journey.”
The photo takes more coordination than most, seeing as thousands of students have to be herded into the shape of a giant block I on the field.
For that, student affairs recruited the Marching Illini, led by director Barry Houser.
The band has plenty of experience making formations on the field, following drill sheets to find their marks.
The sheets are a bit like Battleship grids, using the yard lines on the football field to create a massive grid.
Houser designs the drill with the help of software which makes a 3D mockup of how the band will look on the field.
It also sends drill to an app on his students’ phones, eliminating a long tradition of paper drill booklets which frequently ended up stuffed in the horns of various instruments.
“Pretty innovative stuff,” Houser said.
He has the band members create the outline of the giant I as well as the current year on either side.
New students then just have to fill in that outline for the photo.
Finally, a photographer perched in the stadium press box clicks away. Fred Zwicky has taken the photo for the last two years.
All of this comes together at the end of the “Illinois Sights & Sounds and Illinois Traditions” on Aug. 17.
Scheduled the night before Convocation, the idea for the Sights & Sounds event is to get new students to mingle and learn Illini traditions before they attend their first sporting event.
“It gets them really excited for what their college experience is about to be,” Brown Young said.
Over 7,000 students usually show up for the event.
This year, they’ll listen to the band play and hear speakers including fellow students and football and basketball coaching staff.