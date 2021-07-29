URBANA — Venetria Patton is officially a Midwesterner.
The UI’s newly appointed dean of the College of Liberal Arts & Sciences is finally comfortable saying so, after more than two decades of leadership at Nebraska and Purdue.
But that wasn’t always the plan. Born in Copenhagen, Denmark, Patton traveled with her father’s Naval assignments for much of her early life, settling in Bremerton, Wash., just outside Seattle, when she was in the third grade.
As a senior, she applied to one college in Washington and the rest in California. She “wanted the sun,” and she got it, spending her undergrad at the University of La Verne near Los Angeles and getting her master’s and Ph.D. in English at the University of California-Riverside.
“Well now, I spent my career in the snow, so was I doing it right?” she said.
Her resume certainly says so.
“Professor Patton has a clear vision for advancing the college,” UI Provost Andreas Cangellaris said Wednesday. “With her rich and strong record of academic leadership, her enthusiasm for bolstering the college’s excellence in teaching, research, innovation and engagement, and her proven record of commitment to inclusive excellence, she will be a strong and effective leader.”
Decades of leadershipPatton has served in university leadership positions since the late ’90s, coordinating Nebraska’s African American and African Studies Program for three years and chairing its Undergraduate Program Committee for English from 2001 to 2003.
Patton directed Purdue’s African American Studies and Research Center for a dozen years, then served as provost fellow for diversity and inclusion at the school until 2016, when she began as head of the School of Interdisciplinary Studies.
Her passions for teaching and researching African American literature, particularly women writers of the African diaspora, were sparked by the legendary prose of Toni Morrison.
Morrison’s book “The Bluest Eye” drove Patton to switch her focus to African American works instead of T.S. Eliot. Morrison’s 1987 novel “Beloved” was “central to one of the major lines of my research focus, the implications of slavery,” Patton said.
Patton has authored two monographs, or long-form scholarly studies: “The Grasp That Reaches Beyond the Grave: The Ancestral Call in Black Women’s Texts” and “Women in Chains: The Legacy of Slavery in Black Women’s Fiction.”
She co-edited 2001’s “Double-Take: A Revisionist Harlem Renaissance Anthology” and edited 2014’s “Background Readings for Teachers of American Literature,” and received three separate teaching awards at Nebraska and Purdue.
Patton has a big change of scenery ahead, directing a smaller school within Purdue’s liberal-arts college to leading the single largest college at the University of Illinois, which serves roughly one-third of students and faculty on campus.
But that’s part of the appeal.
“I am thrilled about that, it’s a much larger playing field as interdisciplinary scholar,” she said.
Institutional structures can make cross-discipline work difficult, she said, but the College of Liberal Arts and Sciences already has some of those boundaries knocked down.
More than 99 percent of undergraduate students take a class in that collage at some point during their careers; it offers more than 1,500 classes per semester.
“When I started, I was in an arts and sciences environment and really enjoyed that,” Patton said. “Now I’ll get more connectivity across humanities, social sciences and natural sciences.”
One early priority for Patton is extending the college’s education “beyond traditional college- age students.”
“I want think about who we’re not serving and who we could potentially serve,” Patton said. “One takeaway from our experience with the pandemic is how can we better utilize online education for working adults.”
A new homeThe Midwest college town lifestyle always exceeded Patton’s expectations.
During her 1996 arrival in Lincoln, Neb., as an associate professor, she was expecting endless rows of corn, but “was pleasantly surprised to see pavement and a real town around me,” she said.
Patton had a fond visit to C-U before, having attended a conference for women of color in academia.
“You get the best of the small-town atmosphere and benefits of a large city, with a university that brings all these wonderful things to town,” she said.
When it comes to sports, she’s not dwelling on old loyalties.
“I already started to transition from black and gold to the orange and blue,” Patton said. “I’m very clear about where my allegiance lies.”
Patton starts Aug. 2, pending approval from the UI Board of Trustees. Until then, she’ll be craving a revisit to one flavorful joint in downtown Champaign.
“I’m in a bit of barbecue desert where I am now,” she said. “I’m now looking forward to a return trip to Black Dog.”