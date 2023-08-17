CHAMPAIGN — “I-L-L ... I-N-I” echoed off the Memorial Stadium bleachers as thousands of first-year Illini packed the stands Thursday night for the tipoff to Welcome Week across campus.
They were entertained by the Matching Illini, the cheerleading team, the a cappella group No Comment, a DJ, Bret Bielema’s football team and welcome videos, including a shoutout from Academy Award-winning director and University of Illinois alum Ang Lee.
Veteran attendees said this latest version of the “Illinois Sights & Sounds and Illinois Traditions” event might just have been the best one of them all.
Juniors Sydney Minssen, Perla De La Torre and Cecilia Esponosa were some of the many UI students who signed up to be group leaders, donning bright orange to direct the newcomers through each part of the event.
Esponosa said her experience with the event as a freshman was the reason she got involved with the Student Alumni Ambassadors in the first place.
For Minssen, Sights & Sounds is all about the year ahead.
“I think the attitude we set as students come in sets the tone for the year,” she said.
De La Torre said it helps students get to know each other.
“It makes campus feel so much smaller because you’ll see so many faces from here in your hall later,” she said.
They’re looking forward to a lot as the semester starts, from classes to more events — particularly, driving the golf carts around at football games — and musicians at the Canopy Club.
Janaea Modest, aka DJ Silkee, provided the music for Sights & Sounds for her third year.
For her, this was “the best one yet” because she said it runs a bit more smoothly each time.
Modest recalled that last year, she played older songs and a student told her it was “too old,” so she made new selections this time around.
How does she pick the right tunes?
“Experience,” Modest said.
She said that the biggest hits of the night were the football team and No Comment.
“Oh, you gotta put me in there too. I was top three,” Modest said.