CHAMPAIGN — New-to-town University of Illinois undergrads said they were looking forward to the rest of the year as they had lunch on the Stadium Terrace Playing Field across from Memorial Stadium and State Farm Center after Friday’s New Student Convocation.
Take freshman Arista Sudharta, who moved all the way from the San Francisco Bay Area this week.
Convocation was the first event she made it to, and she said it was all a bit overwhelming.
“It doesn’t feel real yet,” Sudharta said.
Convocation brought the entire freshman class and other new Illini together during their busy week of move-in and other events.
Chancellor Robert Jones and Provost John Coleman welcomed students, while featured speaker Bill Bernhard, executive vice provost for academic affairs, offered advice for their college years.
The real challenge came in getting all 7,500 students into State Farm Center for Friday’s event, originally scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. Students finally finished filing in around 11:40 a.m.
It went ahead anyway, and after hearing from the Marching Illini and joining in on the school song, the students were sent across the street for lunch and a resource fair.
For many, this was one of the first chances to connect with other students from different places.
Sudharta had come from California on recommendations from friends who’ve already graduated.
Claudia San Jose of Ohio and Bridgette Duncan of Michigan are roommates, but they just met for the first time after being paired together randomly.
Both came to UI because of family members who attended, and both were ready to get on with the school year.
“I’m just ready to see what Illinois has to offer,” San Jose said.
Erica Owusu said almost the exact same thing.
She and Roselyn Adjapong are both from the Chicago suburbs, where they’ve known each other for some time.
Adjapong said she didn’t know many schools when it came time to apply for college but looked into the UI after her uncle recommended it.
Owusu was accepted to 15 different schools, but the friendly people she spoke to at the UI, and encouragement from Adjapong, made it her final choice.
Both mentioned pressure from their parents on what school to attend and what to major in.
“Being from an African home, they want to tell you where to study,” Owusu said. “They want something they can be proud of.”
Both were looking forward to the rest of the year, but were already working on getting settled in.
Adjapong said they had spent a lot of time Thursday walking back and forth on campus to see what was around.
“I tried Raising Cane’s for the first time and I loved that,” Adjapong said of the Louisana-based chicken-fingers chain that opened a location on Green Street in February.
On the other hand, Owusu and Adjapong both expressed some concerns about being accepted on campus, half-jokingly asking: “Where are all the Black people?”
Adjapong said she had been told her school district at home was one of the most diverse in the state; Owusu said she felt hers was more diverse than the people she had seen around campus.
“The school talks about diversity, but I don’t know if I’m seeing that,” Owusu said.
Adjapong said they planned to check out some student organizations centered around diverse communities to try to find those connections.