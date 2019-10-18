Tonight’s homecoming parade will feature a former University of Illinois president as grand marshal and an entry from the Honor the Chief Society, though it’s unclear if a Chief Illiniwek portrayer will make an appearance.

UI officials said the group submitted an entry indicating its members would walk in the parade and hand out candy and flyers, with no mention of the Chief.

The university doesn’t prohibit appearances by the Chief in the parade, calling it a free-speech issue.

In 2017, the Illinois Student Government organized protests against a Chief portrayer who walked in the parade with the Honor the Chief Society, drawing hundreds of demonstrators who ended up blocking the route temporarily. Last year’s parade was rained out.

This year, the student government opted not to organize any protests, “nor are we expecting anything,” said student senator Susan Zhou.

Chancellor Robert Jones said Thursday he wasn’t sure whether the Chief will make an appearance.

“We’ll just have to wait and see,” he said.

The campus will take precautions to ensure that participants and spectators are “kept as safe as possible,” as it does for any public event, he said.

“We always have a security plan for the parade. This year will be no different,” said UI spokeswoman Robin Kaler.

Jones, whose car was stopped by protesters during the 2017 parade, is scheduled to ride again this year, though he said he has several events to attend around the same time.

“This is an important event for the community,” he said.

Zhou said both the Native American House and the Native American Indigenous Student Organization asked Illinois Student Government to put its energies toward other issues affecting native students “instead of just focusing on them in the fight against the Chief.”

Among their priorities: recruiting more Native American faculty members and creating more scholarships for Native American students, she said.

“ISG is planning on offering support to indigenous students in other matters rather than a protest for the homecoming parade,” said Zhou, who was a freshman during the 2017 protests.

She said the Honor the Chief Society is a small group that “benefits the most from the attention. We decided to just overlook them,” she said.

Efforts to reach individuals involved in the Honor the Chief Society were unsuccessful.

Former UI President Stanley Ikenberry will be grand marshal for the parade, which will follow a new route to accommodate ongoing construction near the UI Quad.

The parade will start at 6 p.m. at the corner of Fourth Street and Kirby Avenue in Champaign. It will then head north to Pennsylvania Avenue, turn east for a block to Sixth Street and continue north on Sixth to Gregory Drive, where it will head east past the Undergraduate Library and Morrow Plots. The parade will end at Goodwin and Nevada avenues in Urbana.

Kirby Avenue near Memorial Stadium will be closed from noon today until after Saturday’s Illini football game, which starts at 11 a.m.

Ikenberry was the UI’s youngest and longest-serving president, from 1979 to 1995, and returned in 2010 for a brief term as acting president.

During his tenure, the Beckman Institute for Advanced Science and Technology, the Grainger Engineering Library and the National Center for Supercomputing Applications were created, federal funds for research nearly quadrupled, and the Arboretum and Japan House were established.

He also created the President’s Scholars Program, which gives scholarships to high-achieving underrepresented students. Ikenberry Commons and Ikenberry Dining Hall both bear his name.

Ikenberry also will receive the Illinois Alumni Association Honorary Alumnus Award and be recognized during Saturday’s game against Wisconsin.

The Richmond Family Welcome Gallery at Alice Campbell Alumni Center will feature an exhibit on Ikenberry’s presidency.