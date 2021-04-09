CHAMPAIGN — Leasing is under way for a new University of Illinois-affiliated Jewish student housing opportunity opening this fall.
And with just 32 single rooms available, this space — described as cozy and upscale — is expected to go fast.
Six of the rooms have already been leased, said site manager Lauren Ramshaw of Ramshaw Real Estate, which is managing the Illini Chabad property at 209 E. Armory Ave., C.
Illini Chabad bought the former Lambda Chi Alpha fraternity house last year and moved into its much larger space there, with plans to make a unique housing opportunity available for Jewish students — though non-Jewish students can also live there.
Ramshaw said the living spaces are being freshened up and repainted, with 32 rooms available in two-bedroom suites with modern furniture and wall-mounted smart TVs. Residents will have boutique services such as housekeeping, a complimentary snack and beverage bar, study rooms that can be reserved “and above all, a tight-knit community of kindred students,” the company said.
The cost to lease a bedroom will run $12,200 for August through May, Ramshaw said.
Illini Chabad Executive Director Rabbi Dovid Tiechtel said plans are also being finalized to build a dedicated Jewish sanctuary in the building for meditation and prayer.
The $7.7 million funding campaign for the building is continuing, with $4.8 million in pledges to date, Tiechtel said, and he’s been touched to see some of these pledges also coming from those who aren’t part of the Jewish community.
“We are excited about the whole new level we are going to create with the housing,” he said.
While the living space is intended to provide a home-like environment in which Jewish students can live with others with like-minded traditions, Tiechtel said it can also be a comfortable environment in which non-Jewish students can live and learn about a culture unlike their own without fear of someone trying to convert them.
Jews don’t believe in proselytizing, Tiechtel said.
“God created diversity in this world for a reason,” he said.
Ramshaw Real Estate already manages Presby Hall, a private university-certified housing property at 405 E. John St., C.
The new Illini Chabad property offers a unique opportunity for smaller and more boutique-style living, Ramshaw said.
“We’re really excited about it,” she said.