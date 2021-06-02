URBANA — Doris Kelley Christopher, founder of Pampered Chef and a University of Illinois alum, is donating $45 million to her alma mater to build the future home of the Illinois Extension on the grounds of the 160-acre UI Arboretum in Urbana.
The future Doris Kelley Christopher Illinois Extension Center — projected to open in 2024 — will unite the six Extension offices now on campus into “one vibrant welcoming space,” according to the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences.
The new center will serve as a destination portal for campus visitors, with pathways, demonstration and teaching gardens, and outdoor classroom and gathering spaces on the south end of campus along Lincoln Avenue, according to the college.
“Together, Illinois Extension and the College of Agricultural, Consumer and Environmental Sciences embody the super power of connection through education, research and outreach, making the Extension Center an ideal addition to our campus and communities statewide,” ACES Dean Kim Kidwell said.
Kidwell said the new center will be built on an extension of Hazelwood Drive east off Lincoln Avenue, and will be in the range of 30,000 to 35,000 square feet.
Illinois Extension has never had a go-to destination center of its own, she said, and in fact, this will be the first time all the Extension offices on campus will be together under one roof.
Kidwell said ACES already has several research facilities on the south end of campus, and she’s excited about the potential for this new center to be make that area a destination.
“We really want to stake our claim to territory so people know they’re in ACES territory,” she said.
Her hope is that this new center will be not just a connection point for Extension and campus researchers but a community hub as well.
“This abundantly generous gift will foster more access, more opportunity and more collaboration among Illinois Extension personnel, university faculty, staff and students, community members from across Illinois and stakeholders to work together with commitment and purpose to make the world a better place for everyone,” Kidwell said.
Christopher graduated from the UI with a degree in home economics in 1967. After graduation, she worked for Illinois Extension in DuPage County teaching home economics to adults and 4-H youth, according to the UI.
She began Pampered Chef more than four decades ago, and it was acquired by Berkshire Hathaway in 2002, though she remains active in the company as its founder and chairwoman.
“I am grateful to the university and to the Illinois Extension for setting me on the path to love my work for my entire career, and I am delighted to see the Extension Center come to life,” she said. “It will truly provide a wonderful place for U of I Extension to carry on its important work and connection throughout the state and beyond.”
This isn’t Christopher’s first gift to the UI.
In 2000, she and Pampered Chef helped establish the Family Resiliency Program in the Department of Human Development and Family Studies, and six years later, Doris Kelley Christopher Hall was completed as the new home of the Family Resiliency Center.
Christopher has also supported renovations to the Bevier Hall food lab and cafe and the Illinois Promise financial-assistance program for low-income students.
“Doris Kelley Christopher’s generosity has been creating opportunities at this university to help all of us create new and stronger connections with our families and our communities,” Chancellor Robert Jones said. “With this new gift, she is once again helping us re-imagine how we can bring people together in new ways with lasting impact.”
The Extension Center project is part of the UI’s master plan. Pending approval by the UI Board of Trustees, a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for UI Foundation weekend Sept. 30-Oct. 2.