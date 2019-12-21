URBANA — The board chairman for Parkland College is stepping down to take a job as secretary of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.
Gregory Knott of St. Joseph, a UI administrator since 2002, will begin his new duties as secretary-designate on Jan. 6, subject to approval by UI trustees Jan. 16 in Chicago. His annual salary will be $182,500.
Knott, 53, will succeed Dedra “Dee Dee” Williams, who plans to retire June 1 after 30 years with the UI, including the last four as board secretary and almost 23 years at Urbana’s regional medical school. Knott will work with Williams to provide a smooth transition, officials said.
As the ninth secretary of the university, Knott will be one of four officers of the Board of Trustees, reporting jointly to Board Chair Don Edwards and UI President Tim Killeen. He will coordinate agendas for meetings, maintain minutes and other board documents, respond to requests from the public, and provide assistance to trustees and other administrators.
Knott, an alumnus of both Parkland and the UI, will step down from the Parkland board on Jan. 5. He was elected in April 2011, served as vice chair from 2015 to 2018 and took over as chair in April.
“The new role will take enough time that I didn’t want there to be any kind of conflict,” he said Friday. “I think it just made sense.”
Knott, who operates a small farm in St. Joseph, is also a member of the Parkland Foundation Board of Directors and served on the Champaign County Board from 2000 to 2011.
He earned his associate’s degree at Parkland and a bachelor’s degree in agribusiness from Illinois State. He holds two degrees from the UI — a master of library and information science from the Urbana campus and an MBA from the UI Springfield.
He has been assistant dean of university libraries since 2013, serving as chief financial officer and chief human resources officer.
He said the new job offered an “interesting mix” of his campus job skills and his experience as a Parkland trustee. He was “ecstatic” when he was selected.
“The impact it can make across the system is just such a rare opportunity. I felt I’d been able to do that at Parkland, and to be able to do that here at the university, which is a place I love, was too good of an opportunity to pass up,” he said.
Knott joined the university in 2002 as assistant head of the Department of Food Science and Human Nutrition, where he helped coordinate fiscal, human resources and facilities management. From 2006 to 2013, he held a dual appointment as associate director for budget and human resources at the Center for Advanced Bio-Energy Research in Urbana, now known as the Integrated Bioprocessing Research Laboratory.
Before joining the UI, he worked at the State Universities Retirement System and the Teachers’ Retirement System of Illinois.
Killeen said Knott’s experience as a student and administrator, and his board service at Parkland, give him a unique perspective for the job.
Knott said he’s proud of the Parkland board’s work to put a leadership transition in place for President Tom Ramage’s retirement, with Executive Vice President Pamela Lao already designated to replace him in 2023.
“I think that sets the college up for long-term success. Parkland is really known for stability of leadership,” with just three presidents in its history, he said.
“I think we’ve done a good job of weathering the financial storms that have come, both from the state and from declining enrollments,” he added. “We’ve been proactive and done what we’ve had to do.”
Ramage commended Knott on his new job and service to Parkland, calling his leadership “tremendously valuable.”
“He leaves his post as chairman having made a lasting, positive impact on the institution,” Ramage said.
Vice Chairwoman Bianca Green will lead the process to fill the board vacancy.