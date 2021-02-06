URBANA — The makeup of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees changed Friday after Gov. J.B. Pritzker appointed two new members and reappointed a third.
Ramon Cepeda, an independent, was appointed to a second six-year term.
Sarah Phalen, a Republican, and Tami Craig Schilling, an independent, were also appointed to replace outgoing Trustees Ed McMillan and Jill Smart.
Of the board’s 13 members, nine are appointed by the governor.
No more than five trustees can be from the same political party. There are already five Democrats on the board.
Cepeda is senior managing director and senior vice president of Northern Trust’s Professional Services and Commercial Real Estate Teams and was previously a commercial real-estate banker at LaSalle Bank.
He earned his bachelor’s degree from the UI’s flagship campus.
Phalen is the president and CEO of Illinois National Bank, which is now known as INB. She previously worked at National City and First National Bank.
Phalen received her bachelor’s degree from the UI and an MBA from UI-Springfield.
She also serves as treasurer of the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library Foundation.
Schilling manages agronomy support, communications and training for Bayer Crop Science.
She received her bachelor’s degree from the UI and also sits on the board of the Alumni Association.
The three new appointments are pending confirmation by the Illinois Senate.