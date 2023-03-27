URBANA — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has named a prominent Chicago-based civil engineer to serve on the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.
Wilbur Milhouse III — chairman and CEO of Milhouse Engineering and Construction, the largest African American-owned construction and engineering firm in the U.S. — will join the board, pending Illinois Senate approval.
Milhouse received his bachelor’s and master’s degrees in civil engineering from the University of Illinois, along with another master’s in structural engineering. He has since earned the Grainger College of Engineering’s Alumni Award for Distinguished Service, and spoke at the college’s convocation in 2017.
He founded nonprofit Milhouse Charities, which focuses on advancing academic achievement for youth in underrepresented communities. He was recognized in Crain’s Chicago Business lists of “Notable Black Leaders & Executives” and “Notable executives of color in Construction and Commercial Real Estate.”
The UI Board of Trustees meets Wednesday and Thursday in Springfield. Milhouse is set to join six other governor-appointed trustees and three student trustees; there are two remaining vacancies.