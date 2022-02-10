CHAMPAIGN — Hadiya Jagroop was 10 years old when her family moved from Guyana in South America to Oakwood in search of a better life.
“Though I was upset about leaving the only home I’d ever known, I was excited about entering this unknown world that I was always told would make my wildest dreams a reality,” Jagroop told an audience at the University of Illinois’ Siebel Center for Design.
She brought with her hopes of becoming a physician, maybe even a politician, but Jagroop knew college opportunities would be tough to afford as a first-generation student from a low-income household.
That is, until she applied to the UI and received a Monetary Award Program grant, something she said her grandmother would call a “golden opportunity.”
“Not only has this allowed me to get closer to walking across the stage in 2023 with a bachelor’s in community health, it has allowed me to develop professional skills which I will use throughout my career and build important relationships with faculty and students who inspire me to become the best version of myself each and every single day,” Jagroop said.
Jagroop, now a junior at the UI, delivered her remarks Wednesday morning while flanked by Gov. J.B. Pritzker; state Rep. Carol Ammons, D-Urbana; Urbana Mayor Diane Marlin; and UI President Tim Killeen.
The reason for their visit to the Siebel Center’s Maker Lab: the governor’s proposed budget for fiscal 2023, which calls for a 5.4 percent increase in the state’s education budget, totaling about $498 million.
Pritzker’s outline contains a $122 million injection into MAP grants (up to $601 million) and $28 million in additional appropriations for the UI system (up to $650 million).
MAP grants are need-based scholarships provided to Illinois residents seeking higher education. When he took office, Pritzker pledged to increase funding for the grants by 50 percent over the course of his first term. This proposed increase, a 25 percent raise from last year, would exceed that benchmark, and also bumps the maximum MAP award from $6,438 to $8,508.
“The cost of higher education in Illinois is finally coming down, while the future prospects for our students are going up,” Pritzker said.
Killeen said the budget proposal “amply demonstrated” Pritzker’s commitment to higher education, which “will provide needed reinvestment in our university communities.”
Ammons, who serves on the House’s higher-education appropriations committee, called the MAP reinvestment proposal “monumental” and glowed about its bipartisan support.
“This is not an easy thing to do in a pandemic, and it certainly is not easy to do in areas of polarized topics, but higher education and supporting it is not one of those,” Ammons said. “My colleagues on the right support this initiative.”
Pritzker’s proposed budget would also inject $230 million to pay off remaining liabilities on the “College Illinois” prepaid tuition program.
“Access to higher-quality post-secondary education opens doors for many students to succeed, especially low-income students of color, who very often are left behind,” Ammons said. “We believe higher education is the great equalizer, and it can literally change the outcomes of an entire state.”
UI junior Jose Conde-Coss, who serves as vice president on the Illinois Promise council, also urged the governor and state to invest more in the MAP grants he benefits from.
“The MAP grant has taken away much of the stress of how I would afford attending college,” Conde-Coss said. “We should not deny individuals who are primed to be future lawyers, doctors, teachers, researchers and leaders the opportunity to realize these futures simply because they can’t afford the education necessary to attain these careers and positions.”