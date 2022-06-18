CHICAGO — Gov. J.B. Pritzker has chosen a retired investment banker and former member of the Council of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum as the next member of the University of Illinois Board of Trustees.
Pending approval from the Illinois Senate, Joseph Gutman, whose career included stints at Goldman Sachs, GCM Grosvenor and BDT & Company, will fill out the 13-person board, the governor’s office said Friday.
Gutman earned a bachelor’s degree in accountancy from the UI and an MBA from Northwestern University.
He began his career at Goldman Sachs, eventually becoming a partner for the investment firm in 1996 and co-leading its Chicago office from 1996 to 2002. He worked there for 22 years.
Gutman was managing director and head of the business development team at GCM Grosvenor, a Chicago asset-management firm, from 2004 to 2016. He joined BDT & Company in 2017 and retired in January 2020, though he remains a consultant there.
He serves on the board of Make a Better Place Foundation, according to his provided biography, and the Dean’s Business Council of the Gies College of Business. He has also served on the boards of the Birthright Israel Foundation and the Lurie Children’s Hospital of Chicago and held membership at the Alumni Advisory Board of the Kellogg School of Management at Northwestern and the Illinois Executive Board of the American Israel Public Affairs Committee.
President Barack Obama appointed Gutman to the Council of the U.S. Holocaust Memorial Museum, on which he served from 2011 to 2016.
If approved, Gutman will take the place of Kareem Dale, the two-year trustee who resigned in November 2021 to move closer to his family in Atlanta. Dale obtained three degrees from the UI and once served as Obama’s top disability adviser.
— Ethan Simmons