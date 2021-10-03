NASA astronaut MIKE HOPKINS (UI ‘91) has been back on earth for 154 days. He spent the previous 168 orbiting the earth, commanding the Crew-1 SpaceX Crew Dragon, named “Resilience,” and serving as a flight engineer on the International Space Station for Expedition 64. ¶ Back on campus this weekend, the former Illini football captain and first astronaut to transfer to the U.S. Space Force sat down with his now-wife and college sweetheart, JULIE, for a Q&A with The News-Gazette’s Ethan Simmons. This interview has been lightly edited for length and clarity.
Welcome back. The last time you interacted with campus was aboard the International Space Station in a live stream.MIKE: That was fantastic. And you know, the funny thing is I didn’t have any feedback, so I didn’t see anybody else, I just got the audio coming in. What’s interesting is I don’t get any reactions or anything like that, I’d tell a story and go “I hope that was OK.”
It sounds like it was a very diverse crowd, there were some young kids, people I graduated with, some football players that were there.
Ethan, you look like you’re just out of college.
You nailed it. I graduated this May, tried to make the most out of a COVID-19 senior year.
MIKE: Our older son did the same thing. He just graduated from the University of Michigan.
Congrats. What did he study?
JULIE: Aerospace engineering. Surprise, surprise. He just started pilot training yesterday with the Air Force.
(Mike was commissioned as a second lieutenant in the Air Force in January 1992 and served a number of roles until 2008, a year before he was selected for NASA Astronaut Group 20.)
We were wondering what your sons’ reactions would be, having a dad who’s an astronaut.
MIKE: They’re like most kids; they’ve got other things that are pretty important to them as well. They’re appreciative of it.
It was different this last trip, because the first time I flew they were a freshman and a seventh-grader living at home. When I would call down, they’d be like “Yeah, whatever.”
JULIE: We’d be five minutes into the 45-minute conference and they’d say, “Can we go?”
MIKE: That’s one of the interesting things about being an astronaut — you have to remember, it’s a very unique experience. Even when you’re in space, you can get disconnected to life down on Earth.
I show this picture of a hurricane that I took from up there, where the robotic arm is right over the eye. It’s a really cool picture.
However, you have to think a lot of these people are in harm’s way. Sometimes you forget — and you never should — the privilege it is to go into space.
You’ve seen the advent of commercialized spaceflight, working with SpaceX. What do you think of the direction it took this year, with billionaires bringing civilians off the globe?
MIKE: I love it, I think it’s fantastic. Suddenly, you don’t have to be a NASA astronaut to go to space, and I think that is absolutely wonderful.
Right after Blue Origin and Virgin Galactic, there was all this conversation about what we call these travelers. Are they astronauts, are they not astronauts?
And it’s funny because I was thinking, does it really matter? I just think it’s great we’re even having this discussion, that we’re trying to figure out what to call someone now that was, on their own, able to get up into space. That’s pretty cool.
One of the goals NASA has had is to transition the lower orbit into the commercial industry, and help build up that space economy, if you will. NASA will focus again on going to the moon and going to Mars. And that’s not to say NASA will abandon low-earth orbit, we may just become another customer with the SpaceXs, the Boeings, the Blue Origins of the world.
The Inspiration4 (the craft used by SpaceX in the first orbital spaceflight with solely private citizens on Sept. 16) was our spacecraft; it was interesting to see it fly. I spent a lot of time in Resilience. Seeing it launch again hit me in the heart there.
What can we learn from these citizen-led trips that we can’t from someone who takes, say, your traditional NASA path?
MIKE: I think what you’re going to find is there’s going to be different levels of being an astronaut, and where those levels are drawn.
What I mean by that is the training program for Inspiration4, for example, was a much shorter training program. They came out of the civilian training program six months prior to launch.
Now they’re going back into their civilian role again. So, what is the right level of training? I mean NASA, we train a ton. We have a larger mission set we’re trying to accomplish.
And yet, sometimes I wonder if we train too much. So, where’s that happy balance?
The bottom line is, their mission went extremely well overall. Did they have the right amount of training if something had gone bad? What if you had a fire aboard the capsule, and they needed to do a mask-to-suit transition and all those kinds of things?
There is the ability to respond to those emergency situations in NASA that we’re very prepared for. Unfortunately, we’ve had astronauts that have died. We’ve learned the hard way that this is an area where we have to invest a lot of time.
And we can’t forget that, because no matter when you crawl on a rocket that’s got thousands of pounds of explosives on it, and you’re getting ready to light it, you’re at risk. We always need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to keep them safe.
That’s very thoughtful. I know you’ve been in all sorts of spaces in hulls and crafts — do you have a favorite spot you’ve been in space?
MIKE: Huh. Favorite spot in space. I would say my favorite spot in space might be just right outside that airlock on a spacewalk. Because you are out in space on that one. Everything you have to keep you alive is on your back, and you’re also really close to the airlock so if anything goes wrong, you can pop right back in.
It was amazing the experience I had in the Crew Dragon compared to my first mission. My first mission, I stayed in standard crew quarters.
JULIE: It’s like a telephone booth.
MIKE: And it had no windows. But the Crew Dragon Resilience had windows, and it really changed my experience. My first mission, anytime I wanted to really go take pictures or look down at the Earth, I had to go to the cupola, the big window at the bottom of the space station. It is amazing.
I didn’t have to do that this time. I’d be sitting there in my crew quarter talking to Julie, and watching the Earth go by.
JULIE: Yeah, mid-sentence. I’d be talking to him and he’d go, “Oh, wow!” and I’d say, “I can’t see what you’re looking at.”
MIKE: That happened a lot this time.
You went on five spacewalks this mission. For each of you, does the stress ever cease when Mike goes outside the craft?
MIKE: The hardest thing about spaceflight is on the families. By far.
The critical things that we do, the spouses and immediate family usually get to watch it. They can come into mission control, sit there, and typically we try to have an astronaut with them.
You might think that’d be an experience, right? It can also be pretty stressful.
JULIE: It can be a boring experience, too. Unless something happens.
MIKE: Before my first mission in 2014, before we launched, two astronauts were outside on a spacewalk and one (Luca Parmitano) had a problem with his suit and his helmet started filling up with water. And that was an abort-the-spacewalk emergency situation. It got to the point where the water interfered with his communications system, so we couldn’t hear him, and he couldn’t hear us.
And his wife was sitting in mission control, seeing this all take place. That’s what a lot of people don’t realize. For the astronaut, you’re doing it, you’re there. Luca, in this case, he knows, “I’m OK, I’m breathing, I’m in the airlock, everything’s safe.” His wife, Cathy, has no idea. The unknown is pretty tough.
JULIE: I was nervous for your first spacewalk. It got easier each time.
MIKE: A lot of your life experiences help prepare you in ways you don’t think about. I’m going to share this today with the football team when I go talk to them.
The first time I was in the airlock, and we’d taken it down to vacuum, and you’re floating in the air and open the hatch, and you’re looking out at the Earth through the vacuum of space, and you’re getting ready to go through that hatch, cross that threshold — as you can imagine, there’s a lot of emotions going on at that point in time. There’s a lot of nerves, excited, focused.
All this energy is built up, So how do you deal with that moment and push through it to get the job the done?
What I realized was in a very similar sense, I had been there before. A lot, in my time. And that was standing in the tunnel getting ready to go out on the field for a football game. It’s a lot of the same emotions. You’re getting ready to go from a very safe environment, inside in the Space Station, into the vacuum of space, you’re getting to ready go out of the locker room, out to the field, where you put it all on the line. You’re crossing the threshold.
How you get the courage to do that, it started with playing football. And that helped me to get out the door when I’m going out on spacewalks 30 years later.
In this visit to campus, what has stuck out?
JULIE: We’ve been here before, but probably because I went on a run around campus this morning and I’m like “Wow, I don’t remember this.” I stopped and took pictures of some of the beautiful architecture.
You start walking and memories start popping up of what I did here and what I did here. I think they’ve done an amazing job with campus. Like with the Engineering Quad — not that I spent a lot of time there except to go find Mike — it’s beautiful.
MIKE: That’s one of the things that’s struck me, is the foundation is still there. You go out on the Quad, and it’s still the Quad.
But you see everything else that’s been built up around it now — just Green Street itself, it is nowhere near the same Green Street it was back then. The change I’ve seen here is very exciting.
I’ve been very fortunate to be part of the Aerospace Engineering Alumni Board, and even within that, the changes happening now and the experiences students get to have versus when I went through the curriculum, it’s changed in ways that are helping students become much better engineers in the long run.
That, to me, is very encouraging, that the university is not stuck where it was 30 years ago.
What sorts of principles from your time here have stuck with you through your career?
MIKE: You’ve got to be a little bit resilient; you have to have a little bit of grit. The curriculum’s not going to be easy, it’s going to be hard.
I can show you — my very first physics test was a very low D. I think they were being generous.
So, what do you take from that? For me, it was that eye-opening, that this isn’t going to be easy, I’m going to have to apply myself and prioritize. That keeps translating through the rest of your career, because there’s going to be hiccups.
What do people say — everything you want in life is on the other side of hard?
MIKE: That’s good.
JULIE: I like that.
MIKE: I may have to use that (Friday) with the football team. (Laughs).
Both of you have seen more space than the average person. Where’s one place you’d want to travel to in the galaxy?
MIKE: Oh, that’s easy. Here. Hands down. Going into space is an unbelievable experience — fortunately for us, it’s a twice-in-a-lifetime experience.
But coming back to Earth is even better. Not even close.