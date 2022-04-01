URBANA — This year’s admissions cycle is shaping up to be one of the most competitive in recent history at the University of Illinois.
The UI received more than 63,000 applications for fall 2022, a new record for the school and a 33 percent increase over last fall, after all state public universities shifted their portals to the Common App platform, said Andy Borst, director of undergraduate admissions.
And yet, the UI is targeting a smaller freshman class this year.
“We plan to intentionally reduce the size of the incoming first-year class by 600 enrolled students in order to maintain our undergraduate enrollment within the bounds of campus resources,” Borst told The News-Gazette.
The UI enrolled 8,303 freshmen in fall 2021 as part of its largest first-year and total enrollment ever.
According to last semester’s 10-day enrollment report, 47,593 hopefuls sent in applications last cycle and 28,395 were admitted.
Applications have steadily grown over the last decade, first cracking 40,000 in fall 2019.
But 63,000-plus applications marks a meteoric rise; that’s more than double the number of people who applied for fall semester 2012.
“Based on what happened when other Big Ten universities joined the Common App, we were estimating that joining the Common App would result in a 10 to 20 percent increase in applications,” Borst said. “The actual increase of 33 percent in applications is likely the cumulative impact of our market position, joining the Common App and a lot of hard work by our campus community to find new ways to recruit students during a global pandemic.”
Fall 2022 applicants began receiving their admissions decisions on Feb. 25, but for now, the UI isn’t releasing precise statistics beyond the number of applications and its enrollment target for the fall. The number of those admitted, those who accept and other figures are considered to “still be in flux.”
However, Borst said the UI “admitted approximately the same number of Illinois residents” as last year in an email addressed to UI counselors that he shared with The News-Gazette. (Last admissions cycle, 14,628 Illinois residents were admitted, and 5,827 enrolled as freshmen.)
“We are also becoming more representative of our state, admitting more students who are first generation, low income or historically underrepresented,” he said.
The larger applicant pool has been matched with an expanded wait list, Borst said.
“With the continuing pandemic, changes to our admissions process and additional investments in need-based aid, we are guarding against uncertainty. It is possible (maybe even likely) that students will be admitted off the wait list this year,” he wrote in the email to counselors.
However, only students who accept their spot on the wait list by today will be considered for admission, and the UI doesn’t plan to consider admitting students from the wait list until after May 1.
“We plan to make final decisions for students on the wait list by late June,” Borst said.
Today is also the day admitted students receive their financial aid information from the school.
In other news
- The increased competitiveness of the Computer Science program means students will no longer be able to change majors into CS once on campus. Only new first-years and off-campus transfer students can enter the program, Borst said.
However, the Computer Science + X programs, where the discipline is paired with another major, and the CS minor are still available for current students.
- In the UI’s second admissions cycle not requiring standardized test scores, about 45 percent of applicants asked that their ACT or SAT not be considered in their review.
“This is about the same percent of students who were admitted without submitting an ACT or SAT,” Borst said. “Many students were admitted to highly competitive programs without test scores.”
The UI board of trustees voted to make ACT and SAT scores optional at all three campuses for the 2022-23 and 2023-24 admissions cycles, after going test-optional in 2021-22 in light of the COVID-19 pandemic.
The state legislature later made test-optional admissions a requirement for Illinois public universities, starting this year.