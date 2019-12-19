CHAMPAIGN — A national research program on community colleges is relocating its headquarters to the University of Illinois.
The Council for the Study of Community Colleges, now housed at the University of North Texas, will join the Office of Community College Research and Leadership in the UI’s College of Education effective Jan. 1.
College of Education Dean James Anderson said the missions of the two organizations are closely aligned and the merger should foster growth, greater public engagement and improvements for community colleges.
UI Professor Eboni Zamani-Gallaher, director of the Office of Community College Research and Leadership since 2014, will also be the council’s executive director starting Jan. 1. She said her office is one of the longest-running research centers for community colleges and an “ideal home” for the council.
Prior to its collaboration with North Texas, the council was housed on the UCLA campus for several decades. Created in 1957, it is an affiliate of the American Association of Community Colleges, conducting and disseminating research about community colleges.
Regina Garza-Mitchell, president-elect of the council’s board, said Zamani-Gallaher and her office have a long history with the council and are a “great fit.”
Created 30 years ago, the Office of Community College Research and Leadership develops policies and programs to enhance community college education and the transition to college for diverse learners worldwide.