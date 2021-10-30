URBANA — The trip to crown King Dad last year was a shorter one than normal for Illinois Dads Association President David Foster, down the road from his home in the north suburbs of Chicago.
With last year’s ceremonies totally remote, Matthew Toole wasn’t able to get the normal red-carpet treatment on the field at Memorial Stadium. But the moment was still special.
“It was emotional,” Foster said. “It was nice to see someone who was proud of his student to have nominated him, not only to have won.”
This year, Foster and 2021 King Dad Lou Laros will share the field at halftime of today’s football game against Rutgers, along with the usual breakfast with the chancellor and a seat in the chancellor’s box at Memorial Stadium.
This year’s event holds special significance for the association. Dads Weekend gives the group a chance to raise a majority of funds for the grants and scholarships it provides.
While it still awarded that money last year, it wasn’t as easy without the main event.
“While we had surprisingly strong engagement,” Foster said, “it was not the revenue-generating opportunity that a typical Dads Weekend provides.”
In the organization’s 99th year of existence, the dads are raising money for something extra.
As a part of their centennial celebration next year, they’ll take to the open plot of land northwest of the Alice Campbell Alumni Center to dedicate the future Illini Dads Centennial Plaza.
That plaza will take more fundraising, part of which is being done through personalized bricks that will pave part of the space. The engraved bricks cost anywhere from $250 to $1,250.
“They’ll be available for anyone who wants to enshrine their name for eternity,” Foster said.
After returning to campus for this year’s in-person Dads Weekend — which will feature trips to hockey, basketball and football games, along with a 5K, a brunch and more — association members gathered Friday at the Illini Union, where they unveiled renderings of the project.
At the plaza, partially designed by students at the UI’s new Siebel Center for Design, a walkway will cut through the small hill on the plot, bordered by walls that are meant to provide a place to sit.
The plaza will include a wall with space for murals that can be replaced over time and feature boulders, each split into two pieces, meant to represent fathers and their children.
“The plaza is set up to recognize not only the first 100 years of existence, but inspire the next 100 years of students and father figures,” Foster said. “So it’s not only commemorating history, but also moving forward.”