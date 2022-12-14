URBANA — Dining halls at the University of Illinois are now preparing 98 percent of their food waste to be converted into energy by the local sanitary district.
New technology bought by the university’s dining services gives a much “greener” end for about 20,000 pounds of food scraps per week.
The process starts with Grind2Energy, a food waste recycling system by Emerson, a St. Louis-based manufacturer. University Housing’s assistant director of dining services, Thurman Etchison, first spotted the technology at a trade show.
“It’s been the best solution for us,” he said.
Since the system’s debut at Florida Avenue Residence Hall in the 2019-20 school year, the school’s major dining halls — at Ikenberry Commons, Pennsylvania Avenue, Illinois Street and Lincoln Avenue — have all been similarly equipped. Here’s how it works:
First, dining hall employees drop diners’ leftovers into the “InSinkErator,” a 10-horsepower food grinder placed in the dining hall kitchens. Food waste is ground into a slurry, then pumped into the 4,000 gallon tank outside each facility.
When the tank reaches 80 percent capacity, UI dining pays a private vendor to transport the slurry to the Urbana-Champaign Sanitary District, where the waste is placed in anaerobic digesters.
In the anaerobic environment, two sets of microbes go to work: The first set converts the food and waste into short-chain fatty acids. The second set, called methanogens, converts the acids into biogases, including methane and carbon dioxide, said UC Sanitary District Director Rick Manner.
Several engines in the district’s plant are designed to run on methane. The sanitary district has been getting useful work out of the biogas since the 1960s, Manner said.
“We like to use the energy we generate within our plant,” said Wade Lagle, director of operations at the sanitary district. “We can overproduce and send the energy back to the electrical grid and get credits that way also.”
In all, 20,000 pounds of waste a week is a drop in the bucket of what the sanitary district processes every day. But the direct process — where the UI processes and stores the high-strength waste — reduces stress on the district’s collections system.
And dining staff are happy about the change. Previously, UI dining halls held aerobic (with oxygen) digesters inside their buildings, turning the food waste into greywater. But the system didn’t work as well as officials hoped, Etchison said; the grinders would occasionally clog and the digesters had a smell to them building staff didn’t like.
“Prior to that, the food waste was going into the landfill, which creates lots of methane, and terrible greenhouse gases,” he said. “We wanted to avoid that.”
The next step is promoting more awareness of food waste among campus diners themselves.
“It’s challenging to change people’s habits around plate waste; every year we have a new group of freshmen; it’s just challenging,” Etchison said.
University Housing has collaborated with the school of business to put out a new information campaign for students regarding the harms of food waste, he said. The dining halls once debuted smaller, oval-shaped plates to students in the hopes of reducing the amount of food they put on.
“Some students caught on and weren’t pleased with us,” Etchison said. “We have to walk a fine line of keeping the customer happy.
“It seems like there’s a disconnect of the energy and resources that go into food. Hopefully we can connect the dots for students who are passionate about sustainability.”