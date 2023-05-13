CHAMPAIGN — For anyone who ever thought nothing good could come from impoverished East St. Louis, Illinois, Jackie Joyner-Kersee has a thought.
“I think different,” said the six-time Olympic medalist whose superior track and field skills propelled her from a challenged life growing up in the crime-ridden city to a great life helping others in her hometown.
In 1988, the 61-year-old philanthropist founded the Jackie Joyner-Kersee Foundation to help youth in East St. Louis by providing a community center like she had when growing up where children could play and learn safely.
In 2019, her foundation partnered with the University of Illinois College of ACES to provide programming in food systems, agriculture, STEM, leadership and college readiness to a city that she said is a “food desert.”
Although she graduated from UCLA, Joyner-Kersee’s accomplishments and her relationship with the UI made her a spot-on choice as the keynote speaker for Saturday’s UI commencement ceremony.
Blessedly overcast skies and a temperature of about 72 degrees made the event quite tolerable for the thousands who packed Memorial Stadium’s west stands and much of the south horseshoe to honor their graduating loved ones.
In introducing her, Chancellor Robert Jones handed Joyner-Kersee an orange UI-customized baton, like those used in running relays, to commemorate her address. She drew a laugh from the crowd when she corrected Jones’ form.
“When you are running a relay, you don’t pass it backward, you pass it forward,” she noted, adjusting her mortar board and carrying on with her 15 minutes of prepared remarks.
“On your journey, know it’s a journey and that you will be faced with challenges. Remember the challenged times and do not let anyone tell you that you cannot achieve your dreams,” she said.
Joyner-Kersee shared what she called a few of the “keys to my treasure box.”
“Confidence. Believe in yourselves and your abilities,” she said, telling the graduates that’s what their education was for.
“Integrity. Never compromise what you believe. Don’t second-guess yourself.”
“Attitude. If you walk into a place without a smile, you will get a frown.”
“Courage. Have the courage to take risks and not be afraid of failure. Through failure, you will learn so much about yourselves.”
“Critical thinking. It’s essential. Complex problems require innovative solutions.”
“Be an active listener.”
Joyner-Kersee said the global pandemic that started in 2020 taught all of us to take nothing for granted, especially the ability to gather for milestones like graduation ceremonies.
“It delivered us lemons. Each and every one of you has been able to turn them into lemonade. Find a way to give back to this institution and your community,” she said.
Also on Saturday, Champaign resident Lou Liay was given an honorary doctorate of humane letters for his decades of work with the UI Alumni Association, including 15 years as its director. Dr. Ares Rosakis of the California Institute of Technology was given an honorary doctoral degree from the UI’s college of engineering for his work with “fracture mechanics” in earthquake research.